'Energetic and Loving' Toddler Dies After Falling Near the Baggage Claim Area at Charlotte Airport  

A North Carolina toddler tragically lost his life after falling at the airport.

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jaiden Cowart, 3, took fell near an escalator in the baggage claim area at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said, local outlets WSOC-TV and The Charlotte Observer report.

The young child sustained “life-threatening” injuries, according to police, and was transported to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jaiden was unable to recover from his injuries and was pronounced dead on Saturday, the Medical Examiner’s Office told The Observer.

The medical examiner has since ruled Jaiden’s death an accident and listed his cause of death as “blunt force injuries due to a fall from a height,” according to WCNC.

How Jaiden fell and what caused him to fall is still being investigated.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said in a statement obtained by The Observer. “We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided.”

Jaiden’s family launched a GoFundMe in hopes of providing funds to cover the toddler’s funeral arrangements and medical expenses.

Jaiden’s family described him as being an “energetic, loving and playful 3-year-old with a witty sense of humor and an appetite for fun and adventure.”

The family shared on the page that the little boy loved watching Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and PJ Masks.

“Jaiden’s life has been tragically cut short by an unfortunate incident and we would like to honor his name and keep his memory alive.”

The page has raised over $2400 at this time.