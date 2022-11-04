Toddler Delighted After Crawling into Claw Machine: 'His Nickname Is Dennis the Menace For a Reason,' Says Mom

Well, that's one way to get your hands on a new toy!

Ashlee Larsen was having dinner at a "family friendly" restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, late last month when she realized her two-year-old son Brooklyn had gotten into a claw machine, according to Storyful.

"He crawled through the door that the teddies come out of, and climbed his way up the chute into the machine," she told Storyful — adding that he was "very happy with himself."

Of course, he couldn't stay in the machine forever.

After the fire brigade was called to help, Larsen and her partner, Troy Wright, managed to get him out — although it took some effort.

"It was actually pretty hard to get him out, because as he was chucking the toys down the chute, it was kind of blocking it, like clogging it up," Wright told Australia's 7NEWS.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Added his mom, "It's not unlike him to do something like this."

"His nickname is Dennis the Menace for a reason," she told 7NEWS.

In the end, Larsen told Storyful that Brooklyn "ended up crawling down backwards" to get out of the machine.

But don't worry, he didn't go home empty-handed. According to 7NEWS, the toddler walked away with two new toys.