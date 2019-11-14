Toddler Crushed to Death by Falling Air Conditioner: 'We Are Struggling to Cope,' Her Family Says

A family in Toronto is grieving the death of their 2-year-old daughter who was killed after an air conditioning unit fell from a window of an eight-story apartment and crushed her in her stroller.

After the incident on Monday, Crystal Mirogho was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, CTV News Toronto and CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed with PEOPLE on Thursday that the young girl died at the hospital of injuries sustained from the accident.

According to authorities, she had been with her mother and two siblings, who were all entering the apartment complex when the air conditioning unit suddenly fell and landed directly on the young girl. The girl’s two siblings, who are 5 and 7 years old, witnessed the tragedy.

Image zoom Crystal Mirogho Go Fund Me

“I heard screaming,” Sherene Bromfield, one of the building’s residents, told CTV. “I ran on my balcony and I looked over and I could see her trying to revive her daughter.”

“They said they had a pulse, a low pulse,” she added. “And she just started crying.”

On Tuesday, the family released a statement saying they were “struggling to cope” with the loss of their daughter.

“Our family has lost our precious baby girl Crystal. We are devastated,” the statement read, according to CTV. “We would ask that through this difficult time we be given the opportunity to grieve our loss privately. We wanted to thank the public for the outpouring of support for our family while we are struggling to cope this is tragedy.”

Image zoom

Authorities told PEOPLE that “no charges are expected” as there was “no criminal element” to the incident, saying that investigators have deemed it a tragic accident.

A close family member has set up a GoFundMe on behalf of the family to help ease the financial burden of funeral services, as well as with finding a new home for the family.

“This GoFundMe is being set up by a family member in order to help the father, Mujibrahmon Mirogho with funeral expenses and relocating the family to another building,” the page reads. “The family cannot bear to go back to the same building where their daughter was killed.”

Residents in the building have expressed shock over the young girl’s death, and have told CTV that the building’s management offered to exchange window units with portable indoor air conditioners for free last year. Some accepted the offer, while others did not.

“The thought of something like that happen [sic] to somebody’s child, there’s no words,” one resident told the outlet.