This 2-Year-Old Scaled a Seemingly Childproof Pool Ladder — Read His Dad's Warning

One father’s preventative measures to keep his young son out of the family pool did the exact opposite, giving the toddler even easier access — and now, he’s speaking out.

Last week, Keith Wyman’s two-year-old son Cody climbed what he thought was a childproof gate into his family’s aboveground pool in Attleboro, Massachusetts, within “two seconds,” Wyman told NBC 10 News on Monday.

“It was scary because everything happened so fast,” Wyman told ABC News in an interview. “He was four feet from us and when I turned to see what actually he was doing, he was up the ladder like an American ninja.”

Alarmed by the gate’s ineffectiveness, Cody’s parents decided to issue a warning. They had Cody climb the ladder again — while filming this time — and uploaded the video to Facebook.

Four days later, they have reached over 23 million people — and counting.

“I stress you to watch your kids around pools,” Wyman, 45, wrote on Facebook. “I will be buying a new type of ladder!”

Wyman purchased the ladder from Seasonal Pool Supply in Attleboro, he said.

Keith Wyman/Facebook

The store owner said the gate is manufactured by Canadian company VinylWorks, according to NBC 10 News. Seasonal Pool Supplies offered the Wymans a replacement ladder and gate, the outlet reported.

Neither VinylWorks nor Season Pool Supplies immediately replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The VinylWorks assembly booklet includes on page 5 the following “MOST IMPORTANT” note: “Never leave children unattended around pool.”

Olympian Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Drowning in Pool: 'We Are Beyond Devastated'

This viral safety warning comes accidental drowning increasingly dominates national conversation. Just over two weeks ago, Olympian Bode Miller lost his 19-month-old daughter when she drowned in his neighbor’s pool.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller, 40, said on Instagram, June 11.

According to the Center for Disease Control, about 10 people die every day from unintentional drowning; two of these deaths per day are of children 14 years old or younger.

Facebook users are praising Wyman for his part in highlighting the importance of pool safety, with one writing, “I applaud you for posting this! Your trying to show people anything can happen even with the steps up! Thank you!”