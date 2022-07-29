Toddler at Bottom of Pool Saved by Quick-Thinking 7-Year-Old Boy: 'Miracle'

Massiah Browne, 7, was swimming with family members at his apartment complex when he saw a 3-year-old floating at the bottom of the pool

A 3-year-old boy from Sacramento, California, is having "a miracle" recovery after a 7-year-old rescued the toddler from drowning in a pool.

Massiah Browne told Good Morning America that he jumped to save the small child while swimming with family in his apartment complex pool.

"I was just playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool," Massiah said, adding that he "went to go get him."

Massiah's mom, Tiara Delvalle, rushed to the pool after family members who were with Massiah told her what happened.

The second-grader, who did not know the toddler, recalled seeing his mouth and eyes open before diving through six feet of water, pulling up the toddler by his arms.

He told KTVB that he went to alert his 9-year-old relative, Savannah, about the boy in the pool, and Savannah urged Massiah to save him.

Savannah also stepped in to help bring the toddler to the pool deck safely.

"Savannah brought him to his mom and then they did CPR on the boy and then they called the doctor," Massiah, a.k.a. "Siah Fire" told GMA.

Once the toddler was out of the water, Massiah – who learned how to swim when he was a toddler himself – and Savannah told an adult family member about the boy.

"He wasn't coming up," Savannah and Massiah's aunt told KTVB. The outlet shared footage of nearby adults giving the toddler CPR in efforts to save him. "He was just like, upside down, face down, floating on top of the pool."

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson also confirmed the incident with ABC News.

The child was still breathing when medical workers got to the scene. He was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition "with advanced life support efforts provided by Sacramento firefighters," the fire department said.

Delvalle told the outlet she's since been speaking with the 3-year-old's mom and called his recovery "a miracle."