Tire Pops Off Truck, Causing Car to Soar into the Air Along Calif. Freeway: See the Shocking Video

A car went flying into the air on a California freeway last week after it was struck by a loose tire that fell off a passing vehicle.

The stunning scene took place Thursday on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Storyful.

Video captured by Anoop Khatra's Tesla dash camera shows a silver pickup truck changing lanes near the De Soto Avenue exit when its front left wheel suddenly comes loose and falls off.

The wheel then rolled underneath a dark-colored Kia Soul traveling directly next to the truck, causing the second vehicle to go flying several feet into the air.

The Kia landed on its hood before rolling back upright and skidding to a stop.

The wheel then bounced into the back of the vehicle and rolled into the next lane as cars and trucks whizzed by.

Meanwhile, the silver truck can be seen in the video quickly crossing several lanes to the opposite side of the highway.

Amazingly, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Storyful that no major injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Only one person was inside the Kia at the time of the crash, Khatra told Storyful.

Khatra said the individual was able to walk away from the scene, per the report.