Tire Pops Off Truck, Causing Car to Soar into the Air Along Calif. Freeway: See the Shocking Video

Police say no one was seriously injured in a stunning crash on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles

By
Published on March 27, 2023 01:28 PM

A car went flying into the air on a California freeway last week after it was struck by a loose tire that fell off a passing vehicle.

The stunning scene took place Thursday on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Storyful.

Video captured by Anoop Khatra's Tesla dash camera shows a silver pickup truck changing lanes near the De Soto Avenue exit when its front left wheel suddenly comes loose and falls off.

The wheel then rolled underneath a dark-colored Kia Soul traveling directly next to the truck, causing the second vehicle to go flying several feet into the air.

The Kia landed on its hood before rolling back upright and skidding to a stop.

Tire Pops off Truck and Sends Car Flying Several Feet the Air on California Freeway

The wheel then bounced into the back of the vehicle and rolled into the next lane as cars and trucks whizzed by.

Meanwhile, the silver truck can be seen in the video quickly crossing several lanes to the opposite side of the highway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amazingly, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Storyful that no major injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Only one person was inside the Kia at the time of the crash, Khatra told Storyful.

Khatra said the individual was able to walk away from the scene, per the report.

Related Articles
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
Bradley Rofer
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Los Angeles County Sheriff car
Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Tire Smashes Through Windshield on Los Angeles Freeway
tesla crash
Viral Tesla Stunt Crash Sparks LAPD Investigation, Authorities Name TikToker as Person of Interest
Tesla Crashes Into NC State Trooper
Dash Cam Footage Captures Moment Officers Narrowly Escape as Tesla on Autopilot Crashes into Cruiser
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
NOT DEAD YET - HANNAH SIMONE, GINA RODRIGUEZ
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Relationship Timeline
Interstate Pileup Iowa, Newton
40 Vehicles Involved in Pileup amid Snow and Icy Conditions in Iowa, Causing Multiple Injuries
tesla
2 Men Killed in Tesla Crash — and Tx. Police Believe the Car May Have Been on Autopilot: Reports