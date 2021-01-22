Thankfully, no injuries were reported from those on the plane or on the ground

Tire Falls from Small Plane Into Yard of Chicago Neighborhood: 'It's Really Surreal'

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a plane's tire — falling from the sky.

Residents of a Chicago residential neighborhood were shaken up recently after learning that a tire belonging to a small plane fell from the sky, according to the Associated Press.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 had departed from Ironwood, Michigan on Thursday, and was flying over a neighborhood in Chicago when the tire fell off shortly before landing, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms to PEOPLE.

Following the incident, the Boutique Airlines aircraft managed to land safely at O'Hare International Airport around 6:40 p.m., the FAA spokesperson says.

Rose Bock — a resident of Jefferson Park, which is a neighborhood located about seven miles from the airport — told the AP that she heard a big boom when the tire fell.

Later, she said, the wheel was found in a neighbor's yard.

"I didn't know what it was. I didn't know if it was in my house, I checked the basement, everything," Bock recalled to the outlet. "I really didn't look outside."

Shonah Grant also spoke to the AP and said she and her husband were returning from a walk when they found the plane's tire near their front porch.

Grant said her children were at home during the incident and like Bock, heard a loud bang when the tire came falling from the sky.

"It is a little freaky because where we live, we're right in a flight path to O'Hare. We have massive planes that fly over," Grant told the AP. "Thank God it was a small plane, but it's really surreal."

According to the FAA spokesperson, seven people were aboard the plane during the scary incident. The AP reported that the group was made up of two crew members and five passengers.

As the plane landed, the Chicago Department of Aviation told the AP that the aircraft was missing its left side landing gear and that sparks were flying on the runway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from those on the plane or on the ground, the AP reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the incident, the FAA spokesperson confirms.