Woman, 88, Has Been Waving from Her Window for 12 Years — Now 400 Kids Give Their Final Goodbye

For over 12 years, Tinney Davidson, of Comox, British Columbia, had a tradition of waving to the hundreds of students who walked by her home on their way to school.

So when they heard that she was moving into an assisted living home, they decided that it was the 88 year old who deserved one very large — and memorable — wave goodbye.

Davidson has been waving to the kids since moving into her home in 2007 with her husband, according to CBC News, and she didn’t stop after he passed away.

“I just liked the look of the children,” she told the news outlet in 2014. “They all looked in and I thought, ‘If they’re looking in, I’ll wave to them,’ and that’s how it started.”

Image zoom CBC News

Last Thursday, over 400 students showed up on her front lawn and gave her not only a wave goodbye, but flowers and handmade signs.

“I was shocked again that there’s so many kids that want to say goodbye to me,” she said of the moment, which was captured on video.

In 2014, Highland Secondary School held an assembly in her honor to recognize what she’s done for the community, and in 2016, 70 teenagers from school brought her cookies and Valentine’s Day cards, according to CBC.

“I was just enthused by them. They’re just wonderful children. They just make me feel so good,” she told the news outlet at the time. “You know, it’s just, ‘Love you, you’re wonderful, you’re amazing,’ love and kisses and everything else.”

She added: “Well, I think I’m just the luckiest lady alive, really and truly. I have so much joy from them.”