Tinder Users Can Now Run Online Background Checks on Potential Dates — and the First 2 Are Free

Tinder is making criminal background checks more accessible.

The company announced that as of Wednesday, Tinder users will be able to run background checks on potential dates through Tinder's Safety Center. This new feature is made possible through a partnership between Tinder's parent company, Match Group, and Garbo — a non-profit organization that provides background checks at an affordable cost.

"At launch, Tinder will offer two free background check searches to each user, up to 500,000 free searches total," the company said in a press release.

After that, or for anybody who isn't on Tinder, each search will cost $2.50 as well as a small processing fee — costs which help fund operations for Gabro.

In order to access the service, Tinder users can tap on the blue shield from anywhere in the app, according to the press release.

Through the tools section of the Safety Center, users can tap on a Garbo article and be given directions to the nonprofit's website.

When it comes time to running the background check, Garbo will need some basic information, but "typically all you need is your match's first name and phone number," per the press release.

"Once Garbo has surfaced a result, users can choose what to do with that information," the press release states. "Members are encouraged to report a match to Tinder if they are found to have a history of violence."

As for what information will be available to Tinder users, Garbo only includes information "relevant to the user's safety" — such as a history of violent crime arrests and convictions as well as sex offender registry records.

However, the company excludes offenses like "drug possession, loitering and vagrancy, which often disproportionately affect traditionally marginalized communities," per the press release.

Additionally, Garbo does not share "additional personal identifying information," including addresses and phone numbers.

Even with access to background checks, Tinder users are urged to take caution when meeting somebody new.