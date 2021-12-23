The event will be fully outdoors and will require all attendees to wear masks and show proof of vaccination, among other safety precautions, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday

Times Square New Year's Eve Is Stilling Going Ahead But Will Be 'Scaled Back' amid COVID Surge

The Times Square New Year's Eve event has been "scaled down" in an effort to protect attendees amid the rising cases of COVID-19 sweeping the nation, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

"New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year — we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us," said Mayor de Blasio per a news release posted to the Official Website of the City of New York.

"There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year," he added.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio | Credit: Scott Heins/Getty

Some of those additional safety measures include attendees showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 along with a photo ID and wearing masks at all times.

All event-goers over the age of 5 must be fully vaccinated – meaning that they received their second dose of any approved COVID vaccine at least 14 days before Dec. 31 to those who are unable to get the vaccine because of medical exemption, will need to present proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the big event.

Viewing areas for those attending the event have also been scaled down to accommodate social distancing safety measures – typically, the event hosts around 58,000 people a year; however, in light of the alarming rise in positive COVID cases in the United States only 15,000 people will be in attendance.

Additionally, Times Square visitors won't be allowed entry into the event until 3 p.m., which is much later than previous years.

The New Year's Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"This year's holiday season may not be the one we had hoped for, but we can still have a happy holiday season," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a quality face mask and stay home if you're feeling sick, no matter how mild your symptoms."

According to the New York Times, COVID cases in the U.S. have increased by 38 percent over the last 14 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the best way to keep yourself and others safe, especially with the highly contagious Omicron variant ravaging the country, is to get vaccinated and get the booster shot if you are eligible for both.