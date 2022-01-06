TikToker Candice Murley 'Unexpectedly' Dies at 36, Family Says: 'A Massive Shock'

"Candice's passing came as a massive shock to our family and we are not financially prepared for it," Candice Murley's sister, Marsha McEvoy, wrote on GoFundMe

TikToker Candice Murley, known for her dancing and cooking videos, has died, her family announced in a GoFundMe campaign.

"We have received some news no one wants to hear, tonight we lost a huge part of our family, my sister Candice," Murley's sister, Marsha McEvoy, wrote on the donation page. "This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart."

According to an online obituary, Murley died on Jan. 2 at her home in Lewin's Cove, a town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The family has not publicly revealed her cause of death.

Murley has nearly 45,000 followers on the platform between two separate pages where she posted dozens of clips, many featuring her cat, Stash. She received more than 450,000 likes across her accounts.

One of her most recent videos is from New Year's Day and features her opening a beverage and giving a "cheers" to her followers.

"Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music," McEvoy wrote of her 36-year-old sister on GoFundMe.

"We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there," she added. "We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."

The donation campaign, which hopes to raise funds for Murley's memorial, has raised just over $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

"She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let's not forget her scatter singing with her mic," McEvoy said.

"Let's now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many," she continued.

Murley is survived by her son, Maxwell, her parents, two sisters and their extended family.