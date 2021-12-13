TikTok user Demi Skipper said she began with a single bobby pin, and after a series of trades, she secured a home in Tennessee

TikTok User Successfully Trades Bobby Pin All the Way to Her Very Own House

After a series of trades, one TikTok user said she went from the owner of a single bobby pin to the owner of an entire home.

Demi Skipper, who runs the popular TikTok account Trade Me Project, revealed Sunday that she had accomplished her goal of trading a bobby pin in a series of increasingly large exchanges leading up to a house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Skipper, who began her quest in May 2020, finally received a fixer-upper house in Tennessee after 28 trades, according to The Guardian. When she first started out, Skipper told the outlet, "There were just so many negative people saying it wasn't possible. I was willing to do this for five years if that's what it took to get to the house."

She added: "I wake up and I'm like, 'Is this real?' I have the house. I traded this from a bobby pin!"

To reach her end goal of owning a home, Skipper said she kept trading up after swapping her humble bobby pin for a pair of earrings, which led to a set of glasses, and later a vacuum. She eventually worked her way up to larger items, recently securing a Chipotle celebrity card, which offers a year of unlimited free food from the chain and is worth about $20,000, according to The Guardian.

Skipper traded the card for a trailer worth $40,000, which included a Tesla powerwall and solar panels, plus a full-sized fridge, she shared on TikTok in late August.

Trade Me Project I'm trading a bobby pin up until I get a house - Demi Skipper Credit: Trade Me Project/Youtube

The trailer got her all the way to her new home. Skipper revealed on TikTok that she shipped the trailer from Canada to Tennessee and flew to Nashville, then drove to Clarksville, Tennessee, where she got the keys to the house.

In a video of her final trade, Skipper called the moment "surreal" as she walked up to the house.

Skipper told The Guardian that she and her husband plan to move to Tennessee, where they will renovate their new home and live there.

Despite the year-and-a-half journey to secure her house, Skipper told the outlet she would happily do it once more, but would give the next home to a person in need.