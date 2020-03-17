TikTok User Films Herself Licking Airplane Toilet Seat in Attempt to Go Viral amid Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

A 21-year-old woman filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat in a stunt she claims was meant to “troll” the media and start a fake social media challenge ridiculing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

TikTok user Ava Louise, who has over 23,000 followers on the platform, recently posted footage showing her quickly licking a toilet seat while seemingly aboard an airplane. Also uploaded to Twitter, Louise’s video has received over 400,000 views since it was posted on March 14.

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” Louise wrote to her followers of the video, which also included the words “coronavirus challenge.”

The video immediately triggered disgust from those on social media, including The View host Meghan McCain, who criticized Louise’s antics.

“Put her ass in jail!” McCain, 35, wrote.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

“WTF is wrong with people? Are they so desperate for their 15 minutes of fame?” asked one user.

“That’s just gross, even without the current hysteria,” added another.

“I’m sure her parents are proud,” a Twitter user responded.

“How totally stupid,” said another person.

When reached by PEOPLE, Louise said of her intentions, “I’m looking for a record deal and a reality show about my messy life.”

Image zoom Ava Louise Ava Louise/Instagram

Louise further incited social media outrage by falsely saying she couldn’t get coronavirus like “the gays” and “rich” blondes in a tweet. In a previous post from March 13, Louise also falsely claimed coronavirus “is for poor people and poor people only.”

“I’m so glad that coronavirus is taking out all the old people,” she added. “I hope it takes me out next so I never get ugly!”

In an interview with Business Insider, Louise said that by making the video, she “capitalized off” fear over coronavirus. Spreading around the world, COVID-19 has killed at least 7,490 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

“Now I’m like global news,” she told Business Insider.

Image zoom An airplane bathroom Getty

According to the outlet, Louise has twice been featured on The Dr. Phil Show.

In a NSFW-video to her YouTube account, Louise admitted that her “coronavirus challenge” was “not real,” and that she only did it to “troll” the media.

As of Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus has sickened more than 187,100 people around the globe, according to the New York Times. The U.S. has seen at least 5,303 cases since the outbreak began, and 96 people have died in the country so far.