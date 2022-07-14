The pair are allowing themselves the time to "build a solid foundation for our relationship," Victoria Paris tells PEOPLE

TikTok Star Victoria Paris on Fame and Her Relationship with Girlfriend: 'We'll Eventually Go Fully Public'

TikTok star Victoria Paris is opening up about the intricacies of sharing her life online, including her romance with her girlfriend.

"I firmly believe nobody will love a woman the way another woman loves a woman, because they see you for who you are and all the intricacies that men don't see," Paris, 23, tells PEOPLE.

Paris, who publicly shared she's bisexual last year, recently entered her second gay relationship, which she says began one month after the first one that "sucked the soul" out of her.

Although Paris teases her fans, known as Victorians, by posting couple content on Instagram and TikTok, she's been keeping her girlfriend's identity under wraps. Her face is conveniently covered in most photos, sparking constant speculation over who she is.

"We'll eventually go fully public," Paris says, explaining that they're allowing themselves the time to "build a solid foundation for our relationship."

As for how they met, Paris says the two connected through mutual friends on the social media application BeReal.

"We started talking. I flew to Los Angeles to see her," she reveals. "She's older, not on TikTok. She's a scientist, has her PhD."

Paris, who grew up in North Carolina and now lives in New York City, found sudden fame shortly after she began posting regularly on TikTok in 2021 — reaching one million followers five months into the year.

"I just fell into it," she tells PEOPLE of having a career in social media. "And it snowballed."

Paris uploads a variety of personality-based content to TikTok, ranging from rant-style vlogs about everyday life as well as fashion, fitness and finance, to more intimate topics like navigating her sexuality and relationships.

The influencer maintains a close relationship with her audience, saying the comments on her videos are "like a text from a friend." But she also says she wants to set more boundaries, as she's had to deal with some intrusive encounters.

"These girls who stop me on the street think I'm their best friend, think I'm their sister, think I grew up next door to them," she says. "So, they automatically say, 'Hi, Victoria. Love your videos,' and then they'll be like, 'So, what happened with your ex-girlfriend?'"

As for the future, Paris hopes to keep elevating her content — like when she previously invested in a $6,000 wall behind her bed that helped take her interior design content "to another level."

"Investing into my content brings into a whole era of people taking me seriously," Paris says. "So, I'm like, maybe I should reinvest into fashion and fitness and go to a private gym and make more professional videos and hire an editor for those."

Having worked in finance before becoming a social media influencer, she stays involved in the business side of her career.

"The reason why I think that the business has been so lucrative for me is because I produce so much content, it's like a television show," Paris says. "So, there's like 10 to 20 videos a day usually I make."

Although she says she turns down "50% of the deals that come into my inbox," only working with brands she feels aligned with, producing so much content means that Paris can post daily ads "without people feeling jarred by it."