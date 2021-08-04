TikTok Star Timbo the Redneck Dies in Truck Stunt Accident, Says 'Broken' Mom

Timbo the Redneck, whose real name was Timothy Hall, had more than 200,000 followers on TikTok

A Florida man who had amassed a following on TikTok as "Timbo the Redneck" was killed this weekend in an accident involving his pick-up truck, family members said.

Timbo, whose real name was Timothy Hall, died on Saturday after he was thrown from his vehicle while doing donuts in a friend's front yard, a family member named Tony said in a YouTube video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Donuts are a maneuver in which the driver drives their vehicle in a tight circle while accelerating.

"I don't even know how to start this," said Tony, who said he was "basically getting married to [Hall's] sister."

"He passed away," Tony continued. "He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him."

Hall's mother confirmed her son's death in a TikTok video shared to his page, where he has more than 202,000 followers.

"He won't be making any more videos, no more videos at all. My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it, and I want to thank everybody for all the fans that he had," she said. "He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him and it meant a lot to him. Sometimes he wouldn't listen to me, he'd say, 'I gotta do this TikTok!'"

"My heart is just so broken," she added.

Hall, who was 18 years old, according to E! News, lived in Jennings, Florida, Tony said in his video. The Jennings Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tony frequently appeared in videos on Hall's TikTok page, which regularly featured his pick-up truck and various adventures with friends.

"I'm just making this video because I love Timbo and I know you guys cared about him too, even though you didn't know him personally," he said. "He touched me in a way that I can't explain, and he was one of those types of people where you don't meet those types of people every day. He was a special kind of person."

Tony later shared the final video they'd made together to Hall's YouTube page, which he'd only started in July.