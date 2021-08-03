TikTok Star Sets Guinness Record for World's Largest Mouth: 'It's Incredible,' She Says

Samantha Ramsdell, 31, has been showing off her large mouth for 1.7 million fans on TikTok

If you’re ever scrolling through TikTok and encounter a woman with style, a sense of humor, and an incredibly large mouth, you’ve most likely stumbled upon GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder Samantha Ramsdell.

The 31-year-old Connecticut woman, whose massive mouth brought her viral fame, was recently confirmed by Guinness World Records to have the world's largest mouth gape (female), measuring a whopping 6.52 centimeters.

Ramsdell told Guinness that embracing her unlikely feature was difficult at first, as she was often bullied as a child, and had classmates tease her with taunts like "big bass mouth."

But she's since come to embrace it, and often shows off incredible feats on TikTok, like fitting four single-stacked cheeseburgers and an entire large sized French fry box into her mouth.

"Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it's great because now it's like one of the biggest, best things about me," she told Guinness.

Ramsdell's record was confirmed on July 15 after adjudicator Spencer Cammarano and others paid a visit to her local dentist's office in South Norwalk, and measured the length and width of her mouth using digital calipers.

"My mouth has set me apart from the other millions of comedians, singers and all these other creators. I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it's incredible. It's really really cool," the aspiring comedian told Guinness.

Since getting on TikTok as a way to keep busy during the pandemic, Ramsdell has amassed 1.7 million followers, who all tune in to watch various clips of her eating, singing and traveling.