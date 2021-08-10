TikTok Star John Kelly, 'Gentle Giant' Who Went Viral Alongside Son, Dies: 'A Surprise to Us All'

John Kelly and his son Tex amassed more than 2.7 million TikTok followers with their endearing prank videos

John Kelly, a popular TikTok personality who frequently appeared in good-natured prank videos with his son, has died, his family said.

Kelly's son Tex, with whom he had amassed more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok, announced his death on social media, and said it was sudden.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dad's passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time," Tex wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. "John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love. He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved."

Tex did not reveal his father's cause of death, but said he and his family, who are based in California, are "absolutely devastated."

The pair gained a massive following with endearing prank videos that regularly featured Tex teasing Kelly, often by starting with, "Hey dad," then saying something silly and filming his reaction.

Though they only started sharing videos in December, the account @TexandJohn gained fans quickly, with many tuning in to watch the man Tex frequently referred to as a "gentle giant" or as "Papa Grizzly Bear."

In the first TikTok after Kelly's death, Tex, who recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, shared a compilation video of their sweetest moments set to "My Old Man" by Zac Brown Band.

"You'll always be my hero. Until next time Dad. I love you so much," he captioned the video.

Tex also paid tribute to his late father on Instagram, and explained that while Kelly was not his biological father, he entered the picture when he was 4 years old.