TikTok 'Undercover Kindness' Star Jimmy Darts Helps Strangers in Need with Cash, Cars — and TLC

Happy tears, hugs, and dancing ensue when big-hearted TikTok star Jimmy Darts rewards unsuspecting Good Samaritans with cash, cars, and more, improving their lives — and uplifting millions

It only takes a second to be kind.

So says Jimmy Darts, whose uplifting TikTok videos have made him a social media star, bettered the lives of dozens of folks, and brought smiles (and tears of joy) to millions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On any given day, the 26-year-old Minnesota native uses his cell phone to film himself asking a stranger for a small favor — like getting him a bite to eat or money to do laundry — or to fund a quirky wish, like taking a spin on a fun-size ride-on elephant (which he did just this past Tuesday.)

Not surprisingly, most people say no, dismissing him with a blank stare, a shake of the head, and once in a while, a dirty look.

But when Darts meets that one, kind-hearted person who has no problem helping a stranger in need, he rewards that unsuspecting Good Samaritan with a handful of cash, and in some cases, cars, housing, and jobs.

"You're amazing!" he tells the grateful do-gooders, letting them know they were the first to respond to his request for help that day.

Hugs, happy tears, and dancing (with Darts twirling some of the ladies while busting some of his now-signature moves) have become beloved staples of the heartwarming videos.

His unforgettable videos have also made him a TikTok star with a massive audience of 8.3 million followers and 214.9 million likes.

"People aren't doing so hot right now financially, so when they get a couple dollars for gas or whatever, that's a big deal," says Darts, who lives in Los Angeles.

Only Darts gives them more than just a couple dollars, thanks to his generous followers.

"I couldn't do any of this without them," says Darts, who admits he "went broke" giving away his own money at first.

"When you have 10 million people watching something, and everyone chips in $2 or $3, you can really change people's lives," he says. "The people who donate are all superheroes."

In March, he gave $1,000 in cash to Californian Ramond Alvarez, who treated him to a meal at McDonald's when Darts told him he was hungry.

"I got you," Alvarez said when Darts told him he was having a rough day.

Shocked that Darts gave him so much money in return for his kindness, Alvarez hugged him and shared a little bit about himself. "I was raised in a foster home," Alvarez said. "I was always taught to give, even if I don't have."

Reluctant to take the money at first, Alvarez admitted that he'd fallen behind on his car payments. "Now I can catch up," he said in the video after giving Darts a hug.

In November, Darts surprised Bertrand Hester, a man experiencing homelessness whose dream was to one day own his own vehicle, with a Toyota Prius donated by Daps Nation and Nissan of Costa Mesa.

The TikTok star also raised more than $23,000 "to help his new life get started," Darts wrote alongside the video, which showed Hester being led into the dealership and to the new car, with the song "Good Day" playing in the background.

"Thank you to every last one who donated," Hester said in the clip.

For more on Jimmy Darts, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

In December, Darts made one of his favorite series of videos when he met a man without housing in California named Tom Lankford — the first person to agree to a game of hopscotch.

The two bonded and became friends, with Darts getting Lankford a haircut, new clothes, and a trip to Disneyland.

Darts also helped Lankford get new teeth, since the man had lost so many of his own and others were rotting, as well as a new job. "He's doing great now," says Darts.

Jimmy Darts Tom Lankford and Jimmy Darts | Credit: Jimmy Darts TikTok

Since March, he's brought celebrities such as Taylor Lautner and Gary LeVox, a singer-songwriter and former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, along with him to help make someone's day more than memorable.

He's even working on a TV show that will showcase his altruistic antics "but on a bigger scale," he says.

Darts is happy to help people with gifts of money and other material things. But he also gives them something else that has no price tag: respect, friendship, and joy.

He does it in the name of goodness – and God.

"The heart behind all the videos is really just to love people unconditionally," shares Darts, who is Christian and says his faith turned his life around.

"This is literally showing them the goodness of God," adds Darts, who has plans to start his own church "to show people that God is fun and holy at the same time."

He goes on to note that most of the people he asks for help barely have anything to give – but do it anyway, which only motivates him to help more people.

"I love it because usually with someone who's paying it forward or being kind, it's not the first time," he says. "They've done it their whole life, but no one's noticed it. They've never got rewarded for it. And this is their moment to it be celebrated."