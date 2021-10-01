Danna Salazar, along with other mourners, expressed their heartbreak after Gabriel "Gabe" Salazar was killed in a car crash during a police chase on Sunday

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar's Sister Mourns His Death: 'I'll Keep You in My Heart Forever'

Gabriel "Gabe" Salazar's loved ones are continuing to remember his legacy in the days following his death.

The TikTok star, 19, and three passengers were killed in a car crash during a police chase on Sunday near La Pryor, Texas, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The teen was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when it went off the road, rolled over and caught fire, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Gabe's sister, Danna Salazar, paid tribute to her brother in an emotional post on Instagram.

Alongside several photos from their childhood and one current image of the pair together, Danna wrote: "I love you so much, Gabriel. You were so perfect. I will never forget you. Take care of us from heaven, my beautiful child. Always in my heart."

Danna's tribute was one of many that poured in to remember Gabe, who used the handle "Gabenotbabe" on TikTok to make lip-syncing videos and skits for his more than 1 million followers.

Gabe Salazar Gabe Salazar | Credit: Gabe Salazar/Instagram

Pal Ricky Flores spoke out on Instagram Tuesday, writing in a post: "rest easy brother. words can't even explain how I feel right now. man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro. LONG LIVE GABE."

In a separate post that same day, Flores said he was at a "loss of words" and was unsure of how he would handle seeing Gabe's family at his funeral on Wednesday.

Fellow loved one Chris Vazquez, who set up a GoFundMe page for Gabe's family, also expressed his heartbreak.

"I don't know what's real and not real anymore," he wrote on the fundraiser. "We couldn't believe it the moment we found out... Never expected this [to] happen but now you're watching over us."

"Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother," he went on. "He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments."

"He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?" Vazquez added. "Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel. Your family and friends miss you."

As news of Gabe's death spread, fans also went on to react to the news on Twitter and TikTok.

"Such a sad loss, he had his whole life ahead of him," wrote one user on Twitter.

"You were literally one of the first guys I saw and followed when I started on TikTok, rest in peace Gabe. I will love you all my life," wrote another fan on one of his videos.

"Please tell me this isn't real," added another TikTok user.

"I'm going to miss you," said TikTok user "Galvancillo2" in his own video.

RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Star Timbo the Redneck Dies in Truck Stunt Accident, Says 'Broken' Mom

The Zavala County Sheriff's Office said the crash unfolded around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday as Gabe was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83.

According to police, a deputy overheard a call from the Crystal City Police Department initiating a traffic stop with a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. The police officer then told deputies he was involved in an active pursuit with the vehicle.

The sheriff's deputy assisted the officer in attempting to deploy a tire deflection device, but it was unsuccessful, the department wrote on social media. Gabe later drove off the road, over-corrected and then sped across the roadway into a ditch. The car hit several trees, rolled over and caught fire, according to authorities.

Gabe, as well as his three other passengers — later identified by Texas DPS as "Mexican Nationals" Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36 — were all pronounced dead at the scene.