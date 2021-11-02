TikTok Star and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line'

Erin Azar, who is just days away from participating in her first in-person marathon, started her running journey shortly after welcoming her third child

"I was in that postpartum period, maybe four months-ish, where I felt exhausted" and not "right mentally and physically," she tells PEOPLE. "I just decided, something has to give."

Even though her sneakers had holes in them, Azar decided "I'm just going to try and run" — and afterwards, she went home and told her husband, "I think this is really good for me, we're going to have to figure out a way to make it work."



Just weeks into her journey, the mom of three — who had already been documenting her progress on YouTube — shared her first running video on TikTok. Much to her surprise, it instantly went viral, getting over 1 million views that day.

"I will probably never forget that. I was 36 at the time, so I was old for social media type things — especially TikTok," says Azar, now 38.



"I remember sitting in the living room that evening, my husband was across from me, we put the kids to bed and I'm like, 'I don't understand. I keep going to my notifications. I like the comments but then when I exit, it's still saying 99+ at the bottom,' " she recalls. "I'm like, 'I think something's wrong with my account.' "

Of course, it didn't take long for Azar to realize there was nothing wrong with her account — she had just "struck a nerve in a good way with people about running."



Before she posted her first video, Azar said she searched all over social media to find "realistic videos" for beginners, but "could not find anything."



"I would put in like, 'Relatable running,' 'Running when you're overweight,' " she recalled.



"So that's kind of why I tried posting on TikTok," she explained. "All I wanted was to find a community that I felt I fit into. It turns out I just had to make the community."

Erin Azar - TikTok Mom and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line' Erin Azar | Credit: Stevie Chris Photography

"Maybe my shorts are riding up, maybe my glasses are fogging, maybe I didn't bring enough hydration and I need my husband to pick me up halfway through," she says. "There's always something, there's a whole array of struggles."

"My husband is like, 'You overshare so much — you were born without the embarrassment gene,' " she jokes. "But I think because I was trying so hard to find that type of content, once I started doing it and people were like, 'Yes, this is great,' I just kept going. The more real, the better."

As for taking on a marathon — well, just like her running journey in general, things escalated quickly.



"I remember on one of those first TikTok running videos I was like, 'Welcome back to another episode of a slightly overweight person who drinks too much beer trying to train for a marathon,' " she recalls, noting that at the time, "I think I was running two miles."



Even though she had "no clue how time consuming" training for a marathon could be at the time, she has no regrets.

"Announcing it on the internet kind of makes you accountable," she says.

Erin Azar - TikTok Mom and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line' Erin Azar | Credit: Erin Azar

Now, Azar is set to take on the New York City Marathon — something she wasn't planning on doing until recently, following the cancelation of the New Jersey Marathon in August.



"I just thought, 'You know what? I'm going to take a year,' " she recalled. "But after making that decision, a friend of mine at AfterShokz was like, 'Hey, there's a place on Team Fox. You could raise money for Parkinson's research."



Although Azar didn't have "much time to train," she "felt like it was meant to be."



"My dad has Parkinson's," she explains. "I just couldn't say no. What if I never get that opportunity again? I was like, 'Screw it. I have to do it.' Hopefully I can cross the finish line."



"He used to run and he never got to run the New York City Marathon, so I think it's really cool that I have the opportunity," she says of her father. "He's very quiet and private so he doesn't talk much, but I know that he's very proud."



In addition to running, Azar is also hoping to raise $100k for Parkinson's research, a goal she has until the end of November to reach.



"It's amazing what even $1 from a whole bunch of people can do," she says. "I do feel like there's a chance we could get to it by race day, I'm trying to stay optimistic about that. Either way, we blew the original goal out of the water on the first day."



Within the first 24 hours, Azar says her fans raised $20,000 — way more than the $5,500 she initially hoped to raise. Now she's already over halfway to her target, having raised over $66K.

Erin Azar - TikTok Mom and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line' Erin Azar | Credit: Erin Azar