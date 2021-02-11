Rising TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18: 'I Wasn’t Prepared to Bury My Child'

The 18-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana was known as "Dee" on TikTok and had over 1.4 million followers

TikTok personality Dazharia Shaffer, who was known as "Dee" on the video-sharing platform, has died, according to officials. She was 18.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Coroner Shane Evans with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirms that they responded to a suicide death on Tuesday for Dazharia.

Dazharia's father, Raheem Alla — who also goes by Rodney Andry — also confirmed her death in a video on TikTok.

"I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," he wrote beside a montage of photos together. "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

On a GoFundMe page that Alla created, he said his daughter — whom he lovingly referred to as his "little jelly bean" — died Monday and suggested that she struggled with her mental health.

"My daughter Dazharia has left us early and has been call[ed] up to fly with the angels," the grieving father wrote. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child."

"She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road," he continued. "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru [sic] this."

"I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean," he added. "Now I come home and you're no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels."

Dazharia's mom, Jennifer Shaffer, also confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post.

"I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee"

Dazharia, who is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, became a fixture on TikTok, where she amassed over 1.4 million followers.

The teen also had thousands of followers on Instagram and YouTube, and would often document her life and viral challenges on the social platforms.

On Monday, just one day before police responded to her death, Dazharia posted a series of videos on her Instagram that were titled, "Last post🥺"

Following the heartbreaking news, many fans paid tribute to the TikTok personality on social media.

"I can't believe your gone😢 FLY HIGH," wrote one user.

"I wish I would've checked up on you more, I tried my best to make sure you were good and every time you would say you were fine!" wrote someone else. "You are no longer enduring the pain or suffering. I'm so sorry beautiful! May you rest in paradise Dazharia and know you will be missed!💔🕊"

"I love her so much," added another user. "She had a beautiful spirit. May she Rest In Peace 🕊❤️❤️❤️❤️she was so beautiful... she was my favorite TikToker. She's the best."

"Rest In Peace ❤️ I'll miss watching your TikToks🕊💕" wrote one fan. "Hope your [sic] in a better place now🕊🤧"