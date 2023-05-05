TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: 'He Will Forever Be Remembered' as 'Most Amazing' Father

The father of three often posted videos of his family's hijinks on TikTok, where he had more than 350,000 followers

By
Published on May 5, 2023 11:26 AM
Bobby Moudy
Bobby Moudy. Photo: Facebook

TikTok star Bobby Moudy has died by suicide, according to his loved ones. He was 46.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy," read a statement shared by the family on social media.

The Mississippi content creator who had more than 350,000 followers on TikTok — where his bio claimed he was "just here to embarrass my daughter" — delighted in detailing his family of five's exploits.

Moudy was the father of three children, Kaytlin, Maddox "Max" and Charleigh, whom he shared with wife Jennifer, according to his obituary.

According to a GoFundMe initiated by a family friend, Moudy was "a loving husband, father, brother and friend," but he also was "weighed down by financial pressures."

"His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," organizer Mandy Castle wrote.

As of Friday morning, the account has raised more than $60,000 of its initial $75,000 goal.

Moudy, who died on Apr. 28 at his home in Brandon according to his obituary, was an avid outdoorsman, Ole Miss fanatic, and loved to show his support for his kids at their sporting events.

In a TikTok posted two days before his death, the father of three shared one of his daughters pretending to be an "annoying fan" on the sidelines. His videos were often filled with laughter and his kids' various hijinks.

"He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him," his daughter Kaytlin wrote in a statement. "He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you're hugging louie tight for us. We're counting down the days until we see you again."

Moudy also worked in sales and had a successful career in that field spanning 20 years, his obituary said. He had been married to Jennifer since 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He approached life with a contagious enthusiasm and a smile," the obituary said.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
In this video screen image, Lindsay Clancy with a surgical mask over her face in a hospital appears during her arraignment on charges regarding her three children's deaths at Plymouth District Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. With District Court Judge John Canavan as the presiding judge the defendant participated remotely through videoconference. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed 3 Children and Jumped Off Roof Now Paralyzed, Lawyer Says
Moonbin, Brian Gillis, Paul Cattermole
Pop Stars Who Died Too Soon
tWitch and his family
Allison Holker Boss Says Her Late Husband tWitch's 'Wisdom, Joy and Intuition' Live On in Their 3 Kids
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings
Draven Bennington
Chester Bennington's Son Draven Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with Late Linkin Park Singer (Exclusive)
Brandon Guffrey Rollout 4/10
After His Son's Death by Suicide Following Sextortion, S.C. Politician's Bill Passes State House Unanimously
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson Say Their Mental Health Suffered on 'Love Is Blind': 'Every Single Day Was Tough'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actor Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Drake Bell Promotes New Music Hours After 'I Found Out My Wife Filed for Divorce'
Officer Misael “Mase” Aguayo
Calif. Police Officer Dies of Apparent Suicide on Duty, Cops Say: 'No Words to Express the Sadness'
Drexyll Tolstoy
Missing Tattoo Artist Found Dead in N.Y.C. Near Where He Was Last Seen 6 Months Ago: 'There the Whole Time'
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards
Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Thomas H Lee, chairman and chief executive officer of Lee Equity Partners LLC, attends the Lincoln Center Fall Gala at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. The event raised $3.2 million. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee's Cause of Death Ruled a Suicide by NYC Medical Examiner
https://tilghmanfh.com/tribute/details/1712/Felicia-LoAlbo-Melendez/obituary.html hed: N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After Mom Reported Alleged Bullying
N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying
Flat River Band
Flat River Band Releases New Single 'Wings of a White Dove' Inspired in Part by Naomi Judd (Exclusive)
Jeff Thomas
Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'