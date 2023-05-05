TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: 'He Will Forever Be Remembered' as 'Most Amazing' Father

TikTok star Bobby Moudy has died by suicide, according to his loved ones. He was 46.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy," read a statement shared by the family on social media.

The Mississippi content creator who had more than 350,000 followers on TikTok — where his bio claimed he was "just here to embarrass my daughter" — delighted in detailing his family of five's exploits.

Moudy was the father of three children, Kaytlin, Maddox "Max" and Charleigh, whom he shared with wife Jennifer, according to his obituary.

According to a GoFundMe initiated by a family friend, Moudy was "a loving husband, father, brother and friend," but he also was "weighed down by financial pressures."

"His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," organizer Mandy Castle wrote.

As of Friday morning, the account has raised more than $60,000 of its initial $75,000 goal.

Moudy, who died on Apr. 28 at his home in Brandon according to his obituary, was an avid outdoorsman, Ole Miss fanatic, and loved to show his support for his kids at their sporting events.

In a TikTok posted two days before his death, the father of three shared one of his daughters pretending to be an "annoying fan" on the sidelines. His videos were often filled with laughter and his kids' various hijinks.

"He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him," his daughter Kaytlin wrote in a statement. "He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you're hugging louie tight for us. We're counting down the days until we see you again."

Moudy also worked in sales and had a successful career in that field spanning 20 years, his obituary said. He had been married to Jennifer since 2004.

"He approached life with a contagious enthusiasm and a smile," the obituary said.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.