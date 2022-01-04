"Glad he’s no longer in pain," Whitney Frost wrote about her son Harrison, who died after a battle with INAD at the age of 6 on Jan. 1

TikTok Creator's Son Dies After She Shared His Health Battles with 1.7M Followers

A mother of three is "devastated" to share that her youngest son has died after a years-long battle with a genetic neurodegenerative disease.

Whitney Frost posted a heartbreaking video to her TikTok account on New Year's Day to announce the death of her son Harrison, who died that afternoon at the age of 6.

Harrison suffered from Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy, or INAD, a disease which effects motor skills and voluntary muscle function. Life expectancy for children who have INAD is usually 8 to 12 years of age.

Harrison's older sister Riley, 8, has also been diagnosed with INAD.

The video showed photos of Harrison with various members of his family, along with captions explaining that "he went quickly" and "did not suffer."

"We are devastated. But glad he's no longer in pain," the captions continued.

Frost's TikTok account has gone viral due to her frequent updates regarding to her children's health issues, as well as her vulnerable reaction posts to comments both positive and negative in nature.

Frost, who is also mom to eldest child Natalie, 17, posted shortly before Harrison's death to report that he was doing well after having recently overcome a urinary tract infection that caused sepsis.

On Monday, two days after her youngest child's passing, Frost again posted to TikTok to update that Riley "is not doing that great," with a gastrointestinal bleed, fever, and other complications.

A GoFundMe page established to "help the Frost family" explained that both children were "born after easy pregnancies, no complications and no indication that anything was wrong."

The page description went on to say that "in 2016, Riley was diagnosed with INAD after losing her ability to walk, talk, or crawl. Because INAD is genetic, Harrison was tested and had just turned 1 when we got his diagnosis, and he wasn't even showing symptoms yet. It was the worst day ever — finding out that the 2 youngest children had INAD."