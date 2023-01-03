Human Interest 3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C. Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 03:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charlotte Fire Department/Twitter Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were ages 26, 43, and 54, citing officials. Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries. "Following a scaffolding collapse, there are 3 casualties," the Charlotte Fire Department said on Monday. "[Two] people have been transported to an area hospital. Currently, Charlotte Fire is securing the area. A family reunification area has been established." 3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken' Per Queen City News, the accident happened on the interior of the building. According to WBT reporter Mark Garrison, a wall also collapsed on the workers after they fell. "Three construction workers died on Morehead street," Garrison tweeted. "Scaffold apparently collapsed and they fell 70 feet with a wall then toppling onto them." Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Horseback Riding Accident on Cruise Excursion: 'It's a Nightmare,' Says Mom As of now, it is unclear what led to the accident, CNN reported. The fire department said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, and work at the site has been stopped, per WCNC. According to OHSA records, nearly 30 accidents involved collapsed scaffolding in 2022. RELATED VIDEO: 'Beloved' Pastor Found Dead in Church Carpentry Workshop After 'Tragic' Woodworking Accident As noted by WCNC, OHSA lists "falls" as the leading cause of death in construction accidents. "In 2020, there were 351 fatal falls to a lower level out of 1,008 construction fatalities," the organization said on its website. "These deaths are preventable."