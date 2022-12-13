3 Toddlers Die in N.C. House Fire Despite Officials' Rapid Response to Teen's Call For Help

"For some of our firefighters, this is the first time they've seen anything like this," a fire official told reporters of the blaze that killed 3-year-old and a set of 1-year-old twins

By
Published on December 13, 2022 04:06 PM

Three toddlers were found dead in a home that caught fire Monday morning in North Carolina, according to officials.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said first responders arrived at the scene on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m., just four minutes after receiving a call about a house fire, according to FOX affiliate WGHP and NBC affiliate WXII-TV.

Danny Nguyen, 13, who lives behind the home, made the call upon spotting the blaze while preparing for school, CBS affiliate WFMY-TV reported.

"I looked outside from the bathroom window and I saw fire and it was all smoking," Nguyen said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and enter the home, but were unable to save the children trapped inside, WFMY reported.

The toddlers, found in a bedroom, were pulled out through a window, but did not survive, per the report.

The children killed were a 3-year-old and a set of 1-year-old twins, according to WGHP.

"This is devastating to the Fire Department, devastating to the community and this family," Church said, the station reported.

"For some of our firefighters, this is the first time they've seen anything like this," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The children's mother was transported to Cone Health in Greensboro and is expected to recover, Church said, according to WFMY.

"I can't imagine what the family's going through, and I would ask the viewers to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," the fire official told reporters on Monday, per WXII.

Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said the news is especially hard to hear as the holidays approach.

"We're right near around a holiday season which should be a time of joy, but right now, it's just so much sadness surrounding this situation," Hightower said, according to WXII.

Investigators are reportedly looking into what caused the fire. The medical examiner has yet to announce an official cause of death for the children killed in the blaze.

Related Articles
Burned out warehouse is seen, in Baltimore. A man was found dead inside the building Sunday morning, hours after Baltimore firefighters extinguished the blaze Warehouse Fatal fire, Baltimore, United States - 06 Dec 2022
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
grandparents killed in plane crash
Grandparents Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to North Carolina to See Family for Thanksgiving
4 Children Killed, 2 More Injured in Iowa House Fire
4 Children Dead, 2 Others Injured in Iowa House Fire: 'Words Can't Describe How Bad It Is'
Bentley Stancil
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
Authorities Investigating Ca. House Fire Possibly Caused by Meteorite
Did a Meteorite Spark House Fire at Calif. Home? Owner Who Lost Everything Thinks So: 'I Heard a Big Bang'
4 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Wisconsin Apartment Fire
4 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Wisconsin Apartment Fire: 'This Is an Absolute Tragedy'
Police investigate a fire in the village of Hartland where six people were found dead early Friday morning
Wisc. Man Killed Wife, Children, Stepchildren in Murder-Suicide, Bodies Found in Massive Apartment Fire
Sunshine Nichole Williams
N.C. Mother of 2 Dies Days Before Birthday in Wrong-Way Crash: 'Heaven Gained an Angel'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funerals-for-my-sister-3-beautiful-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer hed: Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: She ‘Loved with Her Whole Heart'
Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: 'She Loved with Her Whole Heart'
Kaysie Anne Arancibi
Girl, 9, and Grandmother Die After Virginia House Fire: 'My Heart Is in a Million Pieces,' Says Dad
This photo provided by the Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands Service shows distant flames from the Bovee Fire near the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state's Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Nebraska Wildfire, United States - 03 Oct 2022
Volunteer Firefighter, 59, Dies Battling Fast-Moving Wildfire in Nebraska That's Burned 15,000 Acres
Joseph Cole Southern
Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'
3 year old south carolina girl found
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
Ricky O'Neal Creech
Father of 3 and President of Boys and Girls Homes of N.C. Dies Alongside 2 Dogs in House Fire
Former R.I. Mayor Susan Menard Confirmed As 1 of 2 Victims Found Dead Inside Woonsocket Home
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home
Greensboro man charged in 3 killings after missing man found dead in Virginia
N.C. Man Is Charged in Connection with Murders of 3 People in Just 2 Months, Officials Say