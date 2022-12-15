At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured as Tornadoes Rip Across Southern States: 'We Just Kept Praying'

Dozens of tornadoes are responsible for death and destruction in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and other states, officials said, as a massive storm heads east

By
Published on December 15, 2022 11:20 AM
Winn-Dixie facade has fallen down due to a tornado in Gretna, La., in Jefferson Parish neighboring New Orleans, . No one was injured at the store Winter Weather Louisiana, Gretna, United States - 14 Dec 2022
Louisiana. Photo: Matthew Hinton/AP/Shutterstock

At least three people are dead and dozens injured after dozens of tornadoes swept through Louisiana and other parts of the southern U.S. this week.

A 56-year-old woman in Killona, La., died after a tornado hit her home, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday.

"She means the world to me, and if anybody knew her and knew my mama, they knew that she would give anybody the clothes off her back," the victim's daughter said, according to an NBC News report.

The home of another Killona resident, Mar Marshall, is gone but he said he's grateful to be alive. "My neighbor lost her life," he told NBC News. "This material stuff can all be replaced, but you can't replace a life."

Also in Louisiana, the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were recovered in different locations away from their Keithville home, which was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday.

Anna Chiasson sweeps her neighbors porch which was damaged down due to a tornado in Gretna, La., in Jefferson Parish neighboring New Orleans, . AP Photo/Matthew Hinton Winter Weather Louisiana, Gretna, United States - 14 Dec 2022
Louisiana. Matthew Hinton/AP/Shutterstock

Twisters spun through the New Orleans metropolitan area overnight Wednesday, leaving homes decimated and residents injured, according to CNN.

In the city's Algiers neighborhood, four people were treated at local hospitals and at least one home collapsed, Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told the news network.

A pair of tornadoes appeared to merge together in New Iberia, La., where a hospital's windows were blown out, NBC News reported.

A neighborhood in Farmerville, La., was leveled, according to KSLA News. The town's police chief said 25 people were hurt, including some with critical injuries.

Resident Patsy Andrews was at home with her children when the storms hit Farmerville, she told CNN affiliate KNOE.

"All of a sudden that wind was so heavy, it broke my back door," Andrews said in an interview. "The lights went off and all we could hear was glass popping everywhere."

After taking shelter in the bathroom, "We just got in the tub and we hugged each other," she continued. "We just kept praying."

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, at least seven people were injured, including five in the town of Grapevine, where two tornadoes were reported on Tuesday, CNN reported.

With destruction reported in multiple communities across the South, more than 50,000 customers were left without power in Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us. That number was down to 10,684 by Thursday morning.

More than 15 million people are now in the path of potential tornadoes on Thursday in parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas as the severe weather shifts east, according to CNN.

