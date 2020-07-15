Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all unexpectedly welcomed their babies on July 3 under the same doctor

Three Ohio Sisters Give Birth on Same Day with Same Doctor Hours Apart: 'It Was a Blessing'

Daneesha Haynes with Emrie Haynes, Ariel Williams with Sincere Young, and Ashley Haynes with Adrion Haynes

A trio of sisters in Ohio recently beat the odds when they gave birth to their children on the same day, just hours apart from each other, despite having different due dates and a one in 50 million chance.

Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all unexpectedly welcomed their babies on July 3 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, according to The Mansfield News Journal.

The sisters were initially due at different points throughout July, yet all three had their labor induced under the same obstetrician, Dr. Edroy McMillan, and welcomed their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span, the outlet reported.

With the special occasion, the women also beat an astonishing statistic: the odds of three sisters giving birth on the same day was the same as one in 50 million, according to the Associated Press.

"It was a blessing. It's amazing," Daneesha, 25, told the News Journal. "This kind of blew everybody away."

Prior to giving birth, Daneesha said a family friend had promised to buy lunch for whichever sister welcomed their baby first.

Despite being due on July 23 — the latest of the sisters' due dates — she was confident that she would win.

"I was kind of getting emotional," she told the outlet. "We were in a race. Once we had our water break, I was just trying to be the first."

As it turned out, Ariel, 20, was the first to welcome her baby. Her daughter, Sincere Young, made her entrance at 10:10 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, according to The Mansfield News Journal.

"I have a daughter named Serenity, and I wanted a similar name," she explained of her daughter's name.

Ashley, 27, was next, welcoming her son Adrion Haynes four days early at 11:26 a.m. The baby, who is Ashley's fifth child, weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, the outlet reported.

"I was already 2 centimeters dilated and about to be in labor," Ashley shared of her son's early arrival. "The epidural didn't take."

Then, it was time for Daneesha's little one to make her grand arrival. Nearly a month early, Emrie Haynes arrived at 2:43 p.m., weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

"I was due July 23, but I was high risk," Daneesha explained to the News Journal. "She had to be taken three weeks ahead. They said smaller babies can't handle the birth process as well."

"I was hoping and praying that I didn't have to do the C-section," she added of the birth.

Though Emrie is the smallest of the babies and had to undergo tests before getting discharged from the hospital, her grandmother Deborah Ware told the outlet that she's confident the newborn will hold her own against her cousins.

"She's the smallest, but she's going to pass everybody up," Deborah told the outlet. "You watch."

Now home with their new additions, Daneesha said the sisters' other six children are already very close and she looks forward to having Emrie, Adrion and Sincere join the mix.