Three Ohio Brothers Die from Fumes after Falling in a Manure Pit

Todd, Brad, and Gary Wuebker died in St. Henry, Ohio following an accident at their family's livestock farm

Three brothers died after fumes from a manure pit in western Ohio caused them to pass out.

On Tuesday, the Wuebker brothers — Todd 31, Brad, 35, and Gary, 37 — were performing maintenance on a pump at their family's St. Henry livestock farm when they were overcome by the fumes and fell into the manure pit, according to Mercer County reports.

According to WHIO-TV7, rescuers found the three men unconscious and unresponsive after their mother called 911 around 12:30 p.m.

First responders — including a dive team — were able to pull them out of the pit after about 20 minutes and they were transported to Mercer Health Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

According to the National Agricultural Safety Database, fertilizer from manure pits can produce toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide, methane, carbon monoxide and ammonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 416 farmers and farm workers died from work-related injuries in 2017, sparking a greater concern for agricultural safety.

"Always treat a pit as if it is a death trap and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and others if entry is necessary," the NASD warns on its website.

On Wednesday, Mercer Landmark, Inc., where two of the three brothers worked, released a statement on Facebook expressing condolences to the Wuebker family.

"Our hearts are with the Wuebker Family. Brad, Gary and Todd Wuebker lost their lives doing what they loved - working on the family farm. Brad and Gary were members of our team and had a work ethic like no other," the statement read.

"Brad and Gary will forever be missed as members of our team and will create a void that will be impossible to fill. We ask that you keep the Wuebker Family in your thoughts and prayers," the company continued.