3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire

"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police

By
Published on December 8, 2022 10:58 AM
Photo: Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA/Facebook

A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week.

The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The young men, who hailed from the Dallas area, were changing a tire on their 1999 Jeep Laredo at the time of the crash, LSP said. They died from injuries at the scene.

The semi driver, identified by LSP as 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, La., was not injured.

All three victims killed in Tuesday's crash were members of the "Human Jukebox" marching band at Southern University, according to Director of Bands Kedric Taylor and President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields.

Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA/Facebook

Moore and Williams were freshmen majoring in music, while Young was a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, Shields said.

Taylor is remembering his former students as "some of the most promising, humble, and talented student musicians" he has ever instructed.

"I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news," the band director said Wednesday in a statement shared on Facebook. "The dedication and work ethic they displayed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring."

On Twitter, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards honored the victims and offered his condolences to those impacted by Tuesday's tragedy.

Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA/Facebook

"They were dedicated to their education, incredibly talented and provided joy to everyone who had the opportunity to hear them play as part of one of the greatest college bands in the nation," the governor wrote.

An investigation into Tuesday's crash is ongoing, LSP said. Toxicology tests for the semi driver are also pending.

Counseling has been made available to students impacted by the tragedy, Shields said.

