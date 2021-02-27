The plane heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, crashed in a wooded area in Gainesville, Georgia, officials said

Three Killed in Georgia Single-Engine Plane Crash, Part of Wing Lands in Nearby Mobile Home

A single-engine plane crashed Friday evening in Georgia, killing all three adults on board.

A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville around 6:10 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Emma Duncan told PEOPLE in a statement.

The plane was headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, and crashed into a wooded area shortly after departing from Gainesville.

The victims have been identified as Dan Delnoce, 44, of Gainesville, Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, and Matthew Delnoce, 39, of Ohio, Hall County Sheriff's office told ABC News.

The deceased bodies have been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.

Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith told reporters that the fire department responded to a 911 call made by a passerby who saw debris from the plane on the side of the road.

Smith told CNN that the wing of the plane landed in a bedroom of a nearby mobile home while its residents were eating dinner.

"The occupants of the trailer were actually having dinner at the time when the wing came through their roof and landed in one of the bedrooms," Smith said. "Thankfully, no one was in the bedroom at the time."

Hall County Fire Service Division Chief Zach Brackett told PEOPLE that five other nearby residents were displaced due to fuel falling on their home. They were not injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation and providing additional updates, Duncan added.