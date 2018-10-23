3 Students Remain Hospitalized Days After Floor Collapsed During Clemson Homecoming Frat Party

Three Clemson University students remain hospitalized on Tuesday after the floor collapsed during a frat party at a clubhouse near the South Carolina campus over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

At least 30 people were taken to local hospitals early Sunday morning after the floor suddenly caved in during the rowdy party at the apartment clubhouse that began Saturday night. Now, days later, three students are still in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Joe Galbraith, associate athletic director for Clemson’s athletic communications, tells PEOPLE.



“There was a lot of chaos,” witness Riccardo Arroyo told ABC News of the incident. “You could hear screams, screams I’ve never heard before except in movies. There was blood everywhere.”

Police responded to the incident at around 12:30 a.m. local time and, in a dispatch call obtained by ABC, police noted nine people in critical condition and seven with trauma. Several clips of the collapse, taken by various partygoers, showed the group jumping and dancing to the music before plummeting through the floor into the basement.

One victim, Nicole Dennis, told Today that a woman told the group to “stop jumping.”

“It was so loud so obviously no one heard her. Then they kept jumping and you heard, like, ‘creek creek’ and then the whole thing fell,” Dennis said.

Another witness, Larissa Stone, told the Independent Mail that the room was “packed.”

“The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed,” she told the site. “It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad.”

Mollie Simon/Anderson Independent Mail/USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa

Todd Steadman, director of Clemson city’s planning and codes department, said the occupancy for the clubhouse’s upstairs area was 135, according to USA Today. And officials are working to determine how many people were in the room at the time.

“The facts we know at this time are that the building was built in 2004 and was built under the guidelines of the building code that was in effect for that year,” Steadman said. “The construction process was inspected and approved by the City of Clemson building inspectors employed at that time.”

Of the 30 people at the party, 29 of them were students from Clemson and other colleges, according to Today. Many suffered broken bones and lacerations.