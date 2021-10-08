Thousands of Bees Removed from Vacant Atlanta Home: 'I Was Afraid,' Says Neighbor

Neighbors first noticed the beehive this spring — and then watched as the hive, and the swarm of bees, grew in size

A massive beehive that has been terrifying Georgia residents for months has finally been removed.

Neighbors first noticed the beehive, which was located on a vacant Atlanta home, this spring — and then watched as the hive, and the swarms of bees, grew in size, according to CBS affiliate WGCL.

"I never went by the house because I was afraid of the bees and getting stung," Matthew Sease, who lives next door to the home, told the outlet.

On Thursday, the property owner hired a local bee removal service to clear the area, and Sease said that about 98% of the hive is now gone. Experts will now monitor the area to make sure the bees don't return.

According to the Metro-Atlanta Beekeeper's Association, hiring a bee removal company that is licensed and insured is important for a number of reasons.

"Many people try to spray a nest like this in walls in their house and it doesn't end well," they wrote in a post on their website. "Besides killing bees and putting chemicals into the earth, when you kill a bee nest that's established in the walls of a house you can end up with a mess. All the dead bees and brood will smell like any other dead animal stuck in your wall. On top of that, without the bees to protect the honey, the honey will start running and attract rodents and other nasty insects."

Although these services aren't free, experts are able to make sure the job is done properly.

"They will take the nest out and fill the cavity so that bees won't move in next year (bees like to go where other bees have been before!), seal up the entrances and repair the walls, floor boards etc. that were removed to do the work," the organization explains.

Concerns about declining bee populations add another layer to the need for professional help.