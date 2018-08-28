Thousands of Bees Take Over Hot Dog Stand in Middle of Times Square: 'Just Another Day in N.Y.C.'

A hot dog with a heaping side of honey, anyone?

Unsuspecting New Yorkers were met by a large swarm of bees that took over a hot dog stand in the middle of Times Square on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the closure of a street and, of course, leading to several jokes about the sticky situation on social media.

Pictures and videos from the scene show thousands of the bees zipping around nearby onlookers as a bulk of the insects gathered on the cart’s blue and yellow umbrella.

New York Police Department officers quickly cordoned off the area and sent one lucky (or unlucky) patrolman — equipped with a bee vacuum and protective gear — to safely suck up the bees from the umbrella. The officer, identified as Michael Lauriano by the New York Post, is an 18-year NYPD veteran who is known as “The Bee Guy.”

“We try to get as many as we can. We like to keep the families together,” Lauriano told the Post. “

In short time, Lauriano was able to gather up a majority of the insects using the vacuum, the paper reported. They’ll soon be transported to a new home.

RELATED: 81-Year-Old Texas Man Survives After Being Stung by Nearly 1,000 Bees: ‘It Was so Painful’

“We’ve got to determine (where to take them),” Lauriano said, “but definitely in a hive.”

Because bee populations have been dropping significantly over the last few years, it is important that when you are unexpectedly confronted with a swarm that you move to a safe area and allow a beekeeper to remove the swarm and keep them alive.

The Times Square bee swarm quickly became a trending topic on Twitter (much like the pizza rat before it) and many took the chance to poke fun at the ordeal.

My instant response to the headline "Bees take over hot dog stand in Times Square" is "it's a free market." — Schrödinger's Trump is anti-concentration camps (@SchrodngrsTrump) August 28, 2018

I sympathize a lot with the swarm of bees because I too have taken a turn and suddenly found myself in Times Square and mad about it before — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) August 28, 2018

The Times Square Hot Dog Stand Bees are enjoying their viral moment, but I hope they acknowledge the pioneers that paved the way for them: Pizza Rat, the llamas, that bat that Manu Ginobili swatted out of mid-air — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) August 28, 2018

I have sucked up

the bees,

that were on the

hotdogs and which

you were probably

saving

for the plague. forgive me,

they were scaring off

tourists

in Times Square. — Heth Benderson (@bahenderson) August 28, 2018

RELATED: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Stung Over 200 Times by Africanized Bees

NYPD commissioner James O’Neill even got in on the fun with a few puns.

“Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee a full-service organization,” he wrote in a tweet. “Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC.”

This is not the only time bees have taken over a portion of Times Square in recent months.

In June, some 20,000 bees gathered on a surveillance camera on 42nd Street and Broadway, and were removed without anyone being stung.