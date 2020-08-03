As of Monday morning, the wildfire has burnt over 26,450 acres with five percent containment

Thousands Told to Evacuate as Apple Wildfire Rages in SoCal with Over 25,000 Acres Burned

A raging wildfire in Southern California forced thousands of people to evacuate from the area over the weekend.

The Apple Fire began Friday at approximately 5:00 p.m in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the Forest Service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As of Monday morning, the wildfire has burned more than 26,450 acres with five percent containment. According to CNN, about 7,800 people in Riverside County have been under evacuation orders since Saturday.

Currently, there are 29 hand-crews, nine helicopters, 260 engines, 11 dozers and 48 water tenders working to distinguish the massive flames.

The cause for the wildfire remains under investigation.

Image zoom Cherry Valley Fires Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

According to the Forest Service, the Apple Fire is burning in an area with no recent fire history and is expected to burn into less dense fuels as it progresses. Most of the fire activity is being driven by the record low moisture content of the vegetation in the area combined with high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air have been engaged and are building a fireline directly on the fire’s edge the Forest Service said. Other personnel are working to protect structures in local communities.

Additional firefighters have also arrived on the scene to assist with the efforts and to give firefighters who have been active in line over the last two days a break.

Image zoom Cherry Valley Fires JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the Riverside Fire Department tweeted that a single-family home and two outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.