More Than 1,900 People Dead After 2 Massive Earthquakes Hit Turkey and Syria "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation," President Joe Biden said in a social media statement Monday morning Published on February 6, 2023 09:29 AM Thousands of people were killed and thousands more injured after two huge earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's central southern Gaziantep province at a depth of 11 miles early Monday morning. The earthquake was one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, CNN reported. It was then followed 11 minutes later by a magnitude 6.7 aftershock, per the USGS, and numerous aftershocks, NBC News said. Approximately nine hours later, another 7.5-magnitude quake hit about 100 miles north of Gaziantep at a depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS. At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia Turkey's emergency AFAD disaster agency reported 1,121 people were killed and 5,383 injured in the natural disaster, with 2,818 buildings collapsed as of Monday morning, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, in Syria, the country's health ministry said that more than 326 people had also been killed and 1,042 injured, per the outlet. The White Helmets rescue service in the northwest area of Syria, which Reuters said is not controlled by the government, put their death toll at 221. CNN reported that Azerbaijan is planning to send a search and rescue team and aid material to Turkey, while the Netherlands said it will send search and rescue equipment. German technical aid agency THW is also preparing to send help to the affected areas, the outlet said. In a statement reacting to the earthquakes on Twitter, President Joe Biden wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria." "I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," he added.