Thousands of Bees Released onto Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Beehives Crashes

"A lot of bees got lost," said Trent Padgett, owner of Jesup Bee Company

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 2, 2023 04:31 PM
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Bees. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty

It was a buzzing situation for a Florida highway this week.

A truck carrying about a million bees on U.S. Highway 301 crashed into a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning, releasing thousands of the insects all over the freeway, according to local news station WJAX.

Florida Highway Patrol told the Florida Times-Union that the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the Baldwin area 20 miles west of Jacksonville. The publication noted that according to police, both the two occupants driving the truck carrying the bee hives as well as the occupant of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available and Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Trent Padgett, owner of Jesup Bee Company, told WJAX that they were on their way towards Lawtey, where they planned to make honey, when the collision took place.

"We both had a green light, but the semi-truck made a U-turn there without a turn signal, and I didn't see it coming," Padgett claimed during an interview with the station. "So I just hit right at the front end of the truck."

"A lot of bees got lost. A lot of them flew away," he said, adding that there were also "a lot of dead bees on the highway that came from those boxes."

Padgett told the station that the company lost "about 25 to 30 hives completely," which amounted to about $40,000 worth of bees.

State troopers asked people driving in the area to be cautious as the beekeepers tried to capture the bees that got released, per WJXT.

The Florida Times-Union noted that the highway returned to normal around 7:30 a.m. local time.

