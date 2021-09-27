28-Year-Old Son of Carnegie Mellon University President Dead After Tragic 'Drowning Accident'

Thomas Jahanian, son of Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian, died over the weekend after being pulled out of the Monongahela River

Pittsburgh River Rescue responded to the area of the 10th Street bridge on the South Side of the Monongahela River for reports from the Fish and Boat Commission of a male who was observed going under the water before 1:45 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian's son, Thomas Jahanian, died over the weekend following a "drowning accident." He was 28.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh River Rescue responded to reports that a man "was observed going under the water" in the Monongahela River around 1:45 p.m. local time, according to a statement.

Divers were able to retrieve him "within minutes of the original call," and he was transported to the hospital "in critical condition." They went on to share that he later died at the hospital.

A university spokesperson later confirmed that the victim was CMU President Farnam Jahanian's son.

"I can confirm that yesterday afternoon, Carnegie Mellon University President and Mrs. Jahanian's son, Thomas Jahanian, tragically passed away in a drowning accident," the spokesperson told KDKA in a statement.

"The Jahanian family expresses immense gratitude toward the bystander who saw him in need of assistance while swimming and immediately called 9-1-1, in addition to the rescue teams on the scene and the medical professionals at the hospital," the spokesperson continued. "The family asks for privacy as they mourn the unexpected and tragic loss of their son."

Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon University Farnam Jahanian | Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Farnam Jahanian, a computer scientist and entrepreneur, has served as Carnegie Mellon's president since 2018. Before being appointed the university's 10th president, he acted as university provisit and interim president from July 2017-February 2018.