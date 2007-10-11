This Week's Best Celeb Quotes
"If I can be as great a mom as she is, then I will be all right."
– Jennifer Lopez, dodging the pregnancy rumors once more, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"Getting married is the most fun you can have in life. Being married sucks."
– Kid Rock, who was wed to Pam Anderson for four months, to Blender in its November issue
"Now we have people literally from sex tapes getting together, I'm assuming, to make the world's greatest sex tape."
– Jon Stewart, commenting on the marriage between Pam Anderson and Rick Solomon, on The Daily Show
"I've been prepping for my role as Medusa."
– Joaquin Phoenix, staring at his wild hair in the camera, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"He'll either be completely serious or he'll just act nutso."
– Mark Wahlberg, on his unpredictable We Own the Night costar Phoenix, to Conan O'Brien
"It was a sobering experience."
– Lindsay Lohan, upon being released from the Utah rehab center where she spent the last two months, in an interview with OK! magazine
"My wife don't want to let them grow up and leave, 'cause then she's stuck with me!"
– Tracy Morgan, on feeling his children, aged 16 to 21, are old enough to leave home on The View
"There was this kind of funny moment, after ... we're married and all of the hoopla was over and we were like, 'What do we do now?'"
– Kate Walsh, on her five-and-a-half-week marriage to Alex Young, on Ellen
"Last night was one of the hardest things I've ever done but also one of the most satisfying things."
– Dancing with the Stars contestant Jane Seymour, deciding the show must go on after losing her mom last week
Catch up with all your Dancing with the Stars favorites on our Fall TV Watch blog
"He won't let me cut it. I finally said, 'We're gonna have to cut your hair,' and he said, 'Yeah Mom ... I want a Mohawk!'"
– Kate Hudson, on why she's been reluctant to cut 3-year-old son Ryder's hair, on Ellen
"There is nothing bad about it. The morning sickness and the vomiting and the hot sweats. Nothing's been bad about it. I've loved every second of it."
– Halle Berry, on her pregnancy