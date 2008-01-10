This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

"She's welcome to call me anytime."

Simon Cowell, offering to give career advice to Britney Spears

"She'll be a tall mother."

George Clooney, on the kind of mother pal Nicole Kidman will be, to PEOPLE

"I do still feel like I'm 20 sometimes. And, sadly, I probably am in certain areas."

Vince Vaughn, on his child-like personality, to Parade

"I want to stay pregnant forever."

Halle Berry, on the unexpected benefits of pregnancy, to In Style

"I call myself the Dairy Queen."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, on her two-month old son's eating habits, on her first day back at The View

"He looks like a child with a lot of makeup."

Jessica Alba, on meeting Zac Efron at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards (where they both won hottie of the year), to Elle

"I kind of feel like everybody knew anyway. I was on tour with a bubble gut!"

Jennifer Lopez, on keeping quiet about her pregnancy, to Harper's Bazaar

"Who ever is elected president, if you can pass an act in Congress banning glitter, you would get my vote."

Ellen DeGeneres, taking on a new cause

"I could never compete with Sarah Silverman. I will never be able to say the word vagina as many times as she can."

Rainn Wilson, on taking over hosting duties of the Independent Spirit Awards, to Entertainment Weekly

"She's the epitome of evil."

Donald Trump, on Celebrity Apprentice villainess Omarosa, on Live with Regis and Kelly

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

