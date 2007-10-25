This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I'm a slave to fashion."
– Halle Berry, on loving her blue Versace dress, despite the chilly temperature at the London premiere of Things We Lost in the Fire
"We have a lovely relationship. I write him six-page e-mails about my political rage, and he writes back, and cares too."
– Renée Zellweger, on her friendship with George Clooney, to Reader's Digest
"We gave each other a bikini wax."
– Willie Garson on how he and his Sex and the City costars prepared for filming
"If I didn't do what I do, nobody would ever look twice at me. I'm a blender . . . I'm not, like, anything special."
– Carrie Underwood, being modest to PEOPLE
"This is the same competition – this is Kanye West and 50 Cent all over again!"
– 50 Cent, joking about the release of his coffee table book the same day that Lance Bass's memoir comes out, to The Daily News
"50's going down, that's all I have to say."
– Bass, offering his rebuttal
"My husband and I are committed to each other and deeply in love. That's how I would put it. We're working on staying in that place, and hopefully we will for the rest of our lives."
– Nicole Kidman, telling Interview about her complicated and beautiful marriage to Keith Urban
"I don't know if you know this, but my goal this week is to get you pregnant."
– Jimmy Kimmel, joking with Kelly Ripa while filling in for Regis Philbin on Live
"Last year I did something that I wasn't comfortable with, and I'm really sorry I didn't listen to my intuition. There was a scene in a movie that felt inappropriate for me, but I didn't want to make waves . . . From now on, I'm going to trust my gut more. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is say 'no.'"
– Natalie Portman, referring to a torture scene she filmed for Goya's Ghosts, to Parade
"I met him in a hotel lobby in New York City and he came in just from the gym and I was sitting there and I was like, 'Wow.' And I pretty much saw everything. The whole package."
– Heidi Klum on what she first noticed upon meeting husband Seal, to Oprah
"Oh crap."
– Marie Osmond's first words upon reviving from a faint after "forgetting to breath" on Dancing with the Stars, according to Tom Bergeron