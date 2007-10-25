This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Halle Berry has more than a passion for fashion, plus more from Lance Bass, Renée Zellweger and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I'm a slave to fashion."

Halle Berry, on loving her blue Versace dress, despite the chilly temperature at the London premiere of Things We Lost in the Fire

"We have a lovely relationship. I write him six-page e-mails about my political rage, and he writes back, and cares too."

Renée Zellweger, on her friendship with George Clooney, to Reader's Digest

"We gave each other a bikini wax."

Willie Garson on how he and his Sex and the City costars prepared for filming

"If I didn't do what I do, nobody would ever look twice at me. I'm a blender . . . I'm not, like, anything special."

Carrie Underwood, being modest to PEOPLE

"This is the same competition – this is Kanye West and 50 Cent all over again!"

50 Cent, joking about the release of his coffee table book the same day that Lance Bass's memoir comes out, to The Daily News

"50's going down, that's all I have to say."

Bass, offering his rebuttal

"My husband and I are committed to each other and deeply in love. That's how I would put it. We're working on staying in that place, and hopefully we will for the rest of our lives."

Nicole Kidman, telling Interview about her complicated and beautiful marriage to Keith Urban

"I don't know if you know this, but my goal this week is to get you pregnant."

Jimmy Kimmel, joking with Kelly Ripa while filling in for Regis Philbin on Live

"Last year I did something that I wasn't comfortable with, and I'm really sorry I didn't listen to my intuition. There was a scene in a movie that felt inappropriate for me, but I didn't want to make waves . . . From now on, I'm going to trust my gut more. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is say 'no.'"

Natalie Portman, referring to a torture scene she filmed for Goya's Ghosts, to Parade

"I met him in a hotel lobby in New York City and he came in just from the gym and I was sitting there and I was like, 'Wow.' And I pretty much saw everything. The whole package."

Heidi Klum on what she first noticed upon meeting husband Seal, to Oprah

"Oh crap."

Marie Osmond's first words upon reviving from a faint after "forgetting to breath" on Dancing with the Stars, according to Tom Bergeron

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

