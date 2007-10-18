This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"People just love it when I make an ass of myself."

Jessica Simpson, admitting to InStyle that she told the U.S. secretary of the interior, "I love what you've done with the place," when visiting the White House

"It's not their fault. It's my fault. I shouldn't have given the dog away. Just please give the dog back to those little girls."

Ellen DeGeneres, pleading on the air for the Mutts and Moms rescue agency to return her former puppy Iggy to her hairdresser's family, whom she gave the dog to after deciding she couldn't keep him

"I would do reality TV forever. It's so much cooler to have people come up to me and be like, 'Spencer Pratt!' and know my name, than to be Orlando Bloom, who's famous for being some pirate."

Spencer Pratt, telling Radar what it means to be famous

"When you made Brokeback Mountain, did you have any idea what you were sitting on?"

Meredith Vieira, using an embarrassing turn of phrase, to Jake Gyllenhaal on Today

"When I was 7 (growing up in Omaha), the other kids called me 'Freckleface Strawberry.' I hated it. But they were just calling it like they saw it, even when they said things like 'You look dirty,' and 'Can I smell them?'"

Julianne Moore, talking to USA Today about her famous freckles

"We make good babies!"

Jaime Pressly, on wanting more children with fiancé Eric Cubiche

"I would love to be Oprah – for just one day."

Jennifer Aniston, telling Harper's Bazaar about her fantasy life

"I felt bad for her. I knew she was about to go through a lot of crap. I felt the need to share something. So I sat her on my bed, and I'm like, 'Well, I'm gay!' "

Lance Bass, on confiding in then-pal Britney Spears after her first wedding to Jason Alexander

"I'm kind of like the eye candy. You know, as we walk down the red carpet, I know everybody's kind of looking at us thinking, 'How did she snag him?'"

Paul Bettany, joking about how he is better looking than his wife Jennifer Connelly

"Do they know we're taping a f–ing show? I'm going to see to it that everyone here gets their money back."

Conan O'Brien, when his Late Night taping (for which tickets are free) was interrupted for the first time in 14 years by a fire alarm

By People Staff