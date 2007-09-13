This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I run around my house naked with heels all the time. It's so funny. All my friends will tell you I love running around in kimonos and jewelry or naked with jewelry."
– Mary-Kate Olsen, on her secret hobby, to Harper's Bazaar
"I'm married. I didn't do a church wedding or anything, but we're married.
We're husband and wife."
– Stuart Townsend, on his nearly seven-year relationship with Oscar winner Charlize Theron, to PEOPLE
"I paid off a poker debt with sexual favors, and I fell in love."
– Pam Anderson, on her new mystery man (a professional poker player to whom she says she owed $250,000), to Ellen DeGeneres
"Chap Stick at the games. If I show up in lip gloss it's soon gone because of all the nachos I eat."
– Alyssa Milano, on her game-day must haves. Milano will be a Major League Baseball post-season correspondent for TBS's online Hot Corner.
"I'm really into the acting thing. I'm loving it!"
– Kevin Federline, on his two-episode role as a cocky rock star on One Tree Hill, to Extra
"Right around Christmastime I was sitting in a parking lot. And I felt like I just couldn't get out of the car. It was like, I can't get out of the car."
– Reese Witherspoon, on dealing with the pain of her separation from husband Ryan Phillippe while sitting in her parked car, to Elle magazine's October
"Am I the only Catholic left with a sense of humor?"
– Kathy Griffin, in a statement from her rep, after Catholic League President Bill Donohue called her Creative Arts Emmys acceptance speech offensive.
Griffin's comments about Jesus were later excluded from the E! telecast.
"They're young. I was young when I went through my stuff. Leave them alone. If they want to get better, they're going to get better on their own."
– Former crystal meth addict Fergie, on the troubled lives of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan
"I'm thrilled to be asked to host the Academy Awards for the second time because, as they say, the third time's a charm."
– Jon Stewart, on being tapped as host of next year's Academy Awards telecast