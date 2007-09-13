This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Mary-Kate gets naked at home. Plus, more from Reese Witherspoon and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

"I run around my house naked with heels all the time. It's so funny. All my friends will tell you I love running around in kimonos and jewelry or naked with jewelry."

Mary-Kate Olsen, on her secret hobby, to Harper's Bazaar

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/BEImages

"I'm married. I didn't do a church wedding or anything, but we're married.

We're husband and wife."

Stuart Townsend, on his nearly seven-year relationship with Oscar winner Charlize Theron, to PEOPLE

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

"I paid off a poker debt with sexual favors, and I fell in love."

Pam Anderson, on her new mystery man (a professional poker player to whom she says she owed $250,000), to Ellen DeGeneres

Credit: STEVE FENN/ABC

"To those of you who fasted for me to get this job ... YOU CAN EAT NOW!"

Sherri Shepherd, in a message to fans on her Web site after getting the job as The View's newest cohost

Credit: Anthony J. Causi/Splash News Online

"Chap Stick at the games. If I show up in lip gloss it's soon gone because of all the nachos I eat."

Alyssa Milano, on her game-day must haves. Milano will be a Major League Baseball post-season correspondent for TBS's online Hot Corner.

"I'm really into the acting thing. I'm loving it!"

Kevin Federline, on his two-episode role as a cocky rock star on One Tree Hill, to Extra

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"Right around Christmastime I was sitting in a parking lot. And I felt like I just couldn't get out of the car. It was like, I can't get out of the car."

Reese Witherspoon, on dealing with the pain of her separation from husband Ryan Phillippe while sitting in her parked car, to Elle magazine's October

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

"Am I the only Catholic left with a sense of humor?"

Kathy Griffin, in a statement from her rep, after Catholic League President Bill Donohue called her Creative Arts Emmys acceptance speech offensive.

Griffin's comments about Jesus were later excluded from the E! telecast.

Credit: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

"They're young. I was young when I went through my stuff. Leave them alone. If they want to get better, they're going to get better on their own."

– Former crystal meth addict Fergie, on the troubled lives of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

Credit: Bob D'Amico/ABC

"I'm thrilled to be asked to host the Academy Awards for the second time because, as they say, the third time's a charm."

Jon Stewart, on being tapped as host of next year's Academy Awards telecast

