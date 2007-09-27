This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Halle's cravings revealed, plus more from Brooke Shields, George Clooney and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Any bread. Doesn't matter, as long as it's salt and pickles."

Gabriel Aubry, on pregnant girlfriend Halle Berry's cravings

"When you look at them, it looks so easy when they are doing it. But it's not easy at all. I just had a lot of learning to do. I wish I had gotten more time with Alec."

Josie Maran, on being the first contestant kicked off Dancing with the Stars this season

"I'm a little dinged up – lots of Neosporin. I'm definitely not jogging or doing jumping jacks."

George Clooney, telling PEOPLE how he feels after being involved in a motorcycle accident

"I always thought if they did go in that direction I could be McChocolatey."

Private Practice star Taye Diggs, to Ellen DeGeneres, on what his Grey's Anatomy-type nickname would be

"I might have to bind and gag my husband because I think he's happy with the girls he has in his life, but if I can, I'll do it!"

Brooke Shields, on wanting more kids

"There's so much need in that area, and I feel like if I go, it will bring more attention to what people can do to help."

Paris Hilton, on wanting to visit Rwanda, to E! online

"Nothing is what it seems on the surface of Heroes."

George Takei, whose character may or may not have died on the season premiere of Heroes, to Entertainment Weekly

"I hope that my son has the same energy I had as a child. Hopefully, he won't be as bad."

Usher, telling reporters that he and wife Tameka Foster are expecting a boy

"They're pals."

Jennifer Garner, on husband Ben Affleck's relationship with 21-month-old daughter Violet

"I'm rich and successful."

The Office star Steve Carell, when asked by Jay Leno, "How are you doing?"

By People Staff