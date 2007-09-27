This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"Any bread. Doesn't matter, as long as it's salt and pickles."
– Gabriel Aubry, on pregnant girlfriend Halle Berry's cravings
"When you look at them, it looks so easy when they are doing it. But it's not easy at all. I just had a lot of learning to do. I wish I had gotten more time with Alec."
– Josie Maran, on being the first contestant kicked off Dancing with the Stars this season
"I'm a little dinged up – lots of Neosporin. I'm definitely not jogging or doing jumping jacks."
– George Clooney, telling PEOPLE how he feels after being involved in a motorcycle accident
"I always thought if they did go in that direction I could be McChocolatey."
– Private Practice star Taye Diggs, to Ellen DeGeneres, on what his Grey's Anatomy-type nickname would be
"I might have to bind and gag my husband because I think he's happy with the girls he has in his life, but if I can, I'll do it!"
– Brooke Shields, on wanting more kids
"There's so much need in that area, and I feel like if I go, it will bring more attention to what people can do to help."
– Paris Hilton, on wanting to visit Rwanda, to E! online
"Nothing is what it seems on the surface of Heroes."
– George Takei, whose character may or may not have died on the season premiere of Heroes, to Entertainment Weekly
"I hope that my son has the same energy I had as a child. Hopefully, he won't be as bad."
– Usher, telling reporters that he and wife Tameka Foster are expecting a boy
"They're pals."
– Jennifer Garner, on husband Ben Affleck's relationship with 21-month-old daughter Violet
"I'm rich and successful."
– The Office star Steve Carell, when asked by Jay Leno, "How are you doing?"