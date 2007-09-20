This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I was 14 years old and I met him. I completely freaked out. Like, I did to
him what my fans do to me. I was like, 'Ohmigosh, I love you so much, can I
have your autograph?' "
– Vanessa Hudgens, on meeting Matt Damon, on The Tyra Banks Show
"All I can tell you is she smells lovely."
– Justin Timberlake, refusing to dish further on girlfriend Jessica Biel, to Oprah Winfrey
"I'm meeting all those ladies on Fifth Avenue right before we go shopping.
We'll meet in my penthouse suite and we'll have a scent-off."
– Diddy, confident that his perfume, Unforgivable Woman, is
better than celebrity fragrances by Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and
"We seem to have big crazy teeth ... And we smashed them because they're
like billboards."
– Dane Cook, on an onset collision with Good Luck
Chuck costar Jessica Alba that left them both with chipped teeth
"They say, 'Any plans for a fifth?' And I say, 'And a sixth, and a seventh,
and an eighth, and a ninth.' That's my answer."
– Brad Pitt, on plans to expand his family with Angelina Jolie, to the AP
"I'm being adopted by Brad and Angelina."
– Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, when asked, "What's
the gossip, girl?" at her CW show's premiere party
"Just watching her become a kid, it's kind of cool. Simple things, all the
cliché, annoying boring crap you've heard everybody say – it's pretty true."
– Jason Bateman, on fatherhood
"I’m going to bail out OJ and get him to drive Britney Spears to my party
tonight to celebrate Trump Soho. They are both such a
mess."
– Donald Trump, who is launching plans for another New York City development
"Right now it's an it. Which sounds wrong. We call it 'the baby.' When we
talk to it, it's a you."
– Joel Madden, on not knowing the sex of his unborn child with Nicole Richie
"We're having a great time. We still don't know what the hell we're doing."
– Stephen Colbert, on enjoying the daily grind of his Emmy-nominated Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report, to Parade magazine