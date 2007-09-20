This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

See who had Vanessa Hudgens's heart before Zac, plus more from Diddy, Justin Timberlake and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/Filmmagic

"I was 14 years old and I met him. I completely freaked out. Like, I did to

him what my fans do to me. I was like, 'Ohmigosh, I love you so much, can I

have your autograph?' "

Vanessa Hudgens, on meeting Matt Damon, on The Tyra Banks Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

"All I can tell you is she smells lovely."

Justin Timberlake, refusing to dish further on girlfriend Jessica Biel, to Oprah Winfrey

3 of 10

Credit: RICK MACKLER/RANGEFINDER/GLOBE

"I'm meeting all those ladies on Fifth Avenue right before we go shopping.

We'll meet in my penthouse suite and we'll have a scent-off."

Diddy, confident that his perfume, Unforgivable Woman, is

better than celebrity fragrances by Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and

Mariah Carey

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

"We seem to have big crazy teeth ... And we smashed them because they're

like billboards."

Dane Cook, on an onset collision with Good Luck

Chuck costar Jessica Alba that left them both with chipped teeth

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Ramey

"They say, 'Any plans for a fifth?' And I say, 'And a sixth, and a seventh,

and an eighth, and a ninth.' That's my answer."

Brad Pitt, on plans to expand his family with Angelina Jolie, to the AP

6 of 10

Credit: Scott Wintrow/Getty

"I'm being adopted by Brad and Angelina."

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, when asked, "What's

the gossip, girl?" at her CW show's premiere party

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: KP/Pacific coast news

"Just watching her become a kid, it's kind of cool. Simple things, all the

cliché, annoying boring crap you've heard everybody say – it's pretty true."

Jason Bateman, on fatherhood

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"I’m going to bail out OJ and get him to drive Britney Spears to my party

tonight to celebrate Trump Soho. They are both such a

mess."

Donald Trump, who is launching plans for another New York City development

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Flynet

"Right now it's an it. Which sounds wrong. We call it 'the baby.' When we

talk to it, it's a you."

Joel Madden, on not knowing the sex of his unborn child with Nicole Richie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Martin Crook

"We're having a great time. We still don't know what the hell we're doing."

Stephen Colbert, on enjoying the daily grind of his Emmy-nominated Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report, to Parade magazine

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff