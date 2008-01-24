This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I have a soft spot for bad boys."
– Pamela Anderson, to the crowd at the ALL-STAR Gala in Miami, while offering a $28,000 scholarship to an area school for troubled youth
"There's a Starbucks in my OB-GYN's office. You can get a latte and a Pap smear at the same time. It's the weirdest thing."
– Paula Abdul, on how the world is changing, to More magazine
"I don't know what the f--k I'm talking about with parenting."
– Felicity Huffman, on whether or not she brings her real-life experience as a parent to her Desperate Housewives role, to TVGuide.com
"It is a privilege to be an actor because… you know you really aren't helping anyone."
– Jerry O'Connell, doing a Tom Cruise video parody, on Will Ferrell's FunnyorDie.com
"I'm proud of the film we're here for, but I also like this free jacket I'm wearing!"
– Birds of America star Matthew Perry, on his thoughts about the Sundance Film Festival's notorious gifting suites, to CNN
"When I check in for a flight, they still say, 'Ms. Gifford.' When people see me they say, 'Hey, I just saw Frank Gifford's wife on the plane.' They think I'm Kathie Lee Gifford, but Frank is not my type."
– Kathy Griffin, on how she's still "firmly planted" on the D-list, to AM New York
"It's about an hour and a half long."
– Colin Farrell, to a reporter who asked what his new dark comedy In Bruges is about, at the film's Sundance premiere
"What a milestone! My first totally 100 percent untrue tabloid report!"
– Jenna Fisher, on a false report that she's dating David Spade, in her blog
"I'm sore. I couldn't even get off the toilet the other day. It hurts so bad."
– Clay Aiken, on his painful role in Broadway's Spamalot, to Newsweek.com
"I'm sure my mom would like to see me on TV."
– Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, on hoping that the writing strike ends before the Oscars, to the Associated Press