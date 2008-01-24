This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Pamela Anderson loves those bad boys, plus more from Matthew Perry, Paula Abdul and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I have a soft spot for bad boys."

Pamela Anderson, to the crowd at the ALL-STAR Gala in Miami, while offering a $28,000 scholarship to an area school for troubled youth

"There's a Starbucks in my OB-GYN's office. You can get a latte and a Pap smear at the same time. It's the weirdest thing."

Paula Abdul, on how the world is changing, to More magazine

"I don't know what the f--k I'm talking about with parenting."

Felicity Huffman, on whether or not she brings her real-life experience as a parent to her Desperate Housewives role, to TVGuide.com

"It is a privilege to be an actor because… you know you really aren't helping anyone."

Jerry O'Connell, doing a Tom Cruise video parody, on Will Ferrell's FunnyorDie.com

"I'm proud of the film we're here for, but I also like this free jacket I'm wearing!"

Birds of America star Matthew Perry, on his thoughts about the Sundance Film Festival's notorious gifting suites, to CNN

"When I check in for a flight, they still say, 'Ms. Gifford.' When people see me they say, 'Hey, I just saw Frank Gifford's wife on the plane.' They think I'm Kathie Lee Gifford, but Frank is not my type."

– Kathy Griffin, on how she's still "firmly planted" on the D-list, to AM New York

"It's about an hour and a half long."

Colin Farrell, to a reporter who asked what his new dark comedy In Bruges is about, at the film's Sundance premiere

"What a milestone! My first totally 100 percent untrue tabloid report!"

– Jenna Fisher, on a false report that she's dating David Spade, in her blog

"I'm sore. I couldn't even get off the toilet the other day. It hurts so bad."

Clay Aiken, on his painful role in Broadway's Spamalot, to Newsweek.com

"I'm sure my mom would like to see me on TV."

– Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, on hoping that the writing strike ends before the Oscars, to the Associated Press

By People Staff