This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Sarah Silverman wants Angelina, plus more from Jennifer Lopez, Lauren Conrad and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Russ Elliot/AdMedia; Alpha /Landov

"She intimated that she'd be open to being on the show if we think of a funny idea. Chances are, when we get back to her, she'd be saving an African country. Hopefully she'll have her priorities straight and do our show instead."

Sarah Silverman, on Angelina Jolie expressing an interest in appearing on Comedy Central's The Sarah Silverman Program, to USA Today

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: atr/Finalpixx

"I feel so bad when I see people going through the beginnings of it. Because it's not fun. You just have to learn how to navigate it, because if you don't, it will eat you up."

Jennifer Lopez, on understanding the plight of Lindsay, Britney and Paris when dealing with the paparazzi, to Giant

3 of 10

Credit: (top) NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection; (bottom)Everett Collection

"I like being the Ethel Mertz of the program."

Tina Fey, on playing the 'straight man' to the wackier characters played by costars Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock, on Today

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic; INF

"I did everything that she doesn't want to do, I did the drug testing . . . It was very humbling, but I wanted those kids back."

Tatum O'Neal, saying Britney Spears needs help battling her addictions

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Sunset Photo

"I don't want to work forever."

Mark Wahlberg, on his changing priorities since having children

6 of 10

Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

"[Elizabeth director Shekhar Kapur] had to turn down several locations because I couldn't actually get through the doorway because some of the dresses were two meters wide."

Cate Blanchett, on the elaborate costumes from Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: UPI Photo/Jim Ruymen /Landov

"She reads Noam Chomsky books and the New York Times cover to cover and the New Yorker – she's a brainiac!"

Courtney Love, on 15-year-old daughter Frances Bean

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: HENRY MCGEE/GLOBE; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I think initially Denzel [Washington] would be the choice but somebody pointed out, with my ears, it might have to be Will Smith."

Sen. Barack Obama, when asked by Tyra Banks who should play him in a movie

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: MTV

"I just saw Lo's Britney."

Lauren Conrad, shocked that her friend exposed herself in a Vegas nightclub, on Monday's episode of The Hills

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Doug Meszler / WENN

"I haven't parallel parked since 1987."

Alec Baldwin, before participating in a parking stunt on the Late Show with David Letterman

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff