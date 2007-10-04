This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"She intimated that she'd be open to being on the show if we think of a funny idea. Chances are, when we get back to her, she'd be saving an African country. Hopefully she'll have her priorities straight and do our show instead."
– Sarah Silverman, on Angelina Jolie expressing an interest in appearing on Comedy Central's The Sarah Silverman Program, to USA Today
"I feel so bad when I see people going through the beginnings of it. Because it's not fun. You just have to learn how to navigate it, because if you don't, it will eat you up."
– Jennifer Lopez, on understanding the plight of Lindsay, Britney and Paris when dealing with the paparazzi, to Giant
"I like being the Ethel Mertz of the program."
– Tina Fey, on playing the 'straight man' to the wackier characters played by costars Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock, on Today
"I did everything that she doesn't want to do, I did the drug testing . . . It was very humbling, but I wanted those kids back."
– Tatum O'Neal, saying Britney Spears needs help battling her addictions
"I don't want to work forever."
– Mark Wahlberg, on his changing priorities since having children
"[Elizabeth director Shekhar Kapur] had to turn down several locations because I couldn't actually get through the doorway because some of the dresses were two meters wide."
– Cate Blanchett, on the elaborate costumes from Elizabeth: The Golden Age
"She reads Noam Chomsky books and the New York Times cover to cover and the New Yorker – she's a brainiac!"
– Courtney Love, on 15-year-old daughter Frances Bean
"I think initially Denzel [Washington] would be the choice but somebody pointed out, with my ears, it might have to be Will Smith."
– Sen. Barack Obama, when asked by Tyra Banks who should play him in a movie
"I just saw Lo's Britney."
– Lauren Conrad, shocked that her friend exposed herself in a Vegas nightclub, on Monday's episode of The Hills
"I haven't parallel parked since 1987."
– Alec Baldwin, before participating in a parking stunt on the Late Show with David Letterman