This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"She really ups my stock."
– Eric Dane, on his admiration of wife Rebecca Gayheart, to
Rachael Ray
"I found him to be like an 8 or a 9."
– Tom Hanks, jokingly denying that Julia Roberts's baby Henry is
"off-the-scale cute," to Oprah
"When I knew him, he was a great guy, and I don't know him anymore. So
that's that."
– Melanie Brown, on her former flame Eddie Murphy
"You take that shirt off, it's in the bag."
– Kelly Ripa, on the key to Patrick Dempsey becoming PEOPLE's
Sexiest Man Alive in 2008
"You smell a little like s'mores."
– Ellen DeGeneres, to Mariah Carey, who was on the
comedienne's talk show to promote her new perfume
"We're all definitely on board."
– Vanessa Hudgens, on the possibility of all her High School Musical cast mates returning for HSM: 3, to PEOPLE
"I think pop music is on a hot streak right now."
– John Mayer, admiring Justin Timberlake's track, "LoveStoned/I Think She Knows
Interlude"
"I love my husband with all my heart. I love my family. And I love my girlfriends. And I love my job. And I love my dogs. I love life, in general."
– Eva Longoria on her perfect life, to Parade
"I may actually change my vote."
– Elisabeth Hasselbeck in an email to Barbara Walters regarding Hilary Clinton's recent
note congratulating her on the birth of her baby
"We're like cranky trained monkeys if we don't get to perform."
– Amy Poehler, on why she and her SNL cast mates
got together to do a live theatrical performance of their show during the
WGA strike, to the New York Times