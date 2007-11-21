This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Eric Dane appreciates his wife, plus more from John Mayer, Eva Longoria and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"She really ups my stock."

Eric Dane, on his admiration of wife Rebecca Gayheart, to

Rachael Ray

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

"I found him to be like an 8 or a 9."

Tom Hanks, jokingly denying that Julia Roberts's baby Henry is

"off-the-scale cute," to Oprah

3 of 10

Credit: Andy Fossum/Startraks; Frazer Harrison/Getty

"When I knew him, he was a great guy, and I don't know him anymore. So

that's that."

Melanie Brown, on her former flame Eddie Murphy

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

"You take that shirt off, it's in the bag."

Kelly Ripa, on the key to Patrick Dempsey becoming PEOPLE's

Sexiest Man Alive in 2008

Advertisement

5 of 10

"You smell a little like s'mores."

Ellen DeGeneres, to Mariah Carey, who was on the

comedienne's talk show to promote her new perfume

6 of 10

Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

"We're all definitely on board."

Vanessa Hudgens, on the possibility of all her High School Musical cast mates returning for HSM: 3, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I think pop music is on a hot streak right now."

John Mayer, admiring Justin Timberlake's track, "LoveStoned/I Think She Knows

Interlude"

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty; inset: Splash News Online

"I love my husband with all my heart. I love my family. And I love my girlfriends. And I love my job. And I love my dogs. I love life, in general."

Eva Longoria on her perfect life, to Parade

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage; Colin Drummond/Splash News Online

"I may actually change my vote."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck in an email to Barbara Walters regarding Hilary Clinton's recent

note congratulating her on the birth of her baby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBC

"We're like cranky trained monkeys if we don't get to perform."

Amy Poehler, on why she and her SNL cast mates

got together to do a live theatrical performance of their show during the

WGA strike, to the New York Times

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff