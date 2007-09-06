This Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"It's the most fun I have ever had and also the biggest pain in the ass I have ever experienced."
"Yes, I am three months pregnant. Gabriel and I are beyond excited and I've waited a long time for this moment in my life."
– Halle Berry, on expecting her first child, to Access Hollywood
"I love having you here. I knew it would work with you."
– Joy Behar, to new co-host Whoopi Goldberg on her fourth day moderating The View
"Hmmm ... Well, that definitely was part of it."
– Kim Porter, on whether she left Diddy, her on-and-off boyfriend of 10 years, because he was rumored to have fathered another child while she was pregnant with their twins, to Essence.com
"I kind of feel like an astronaut who lived in a space station for a year, staring at Earth and then when he got home, stared up at the night sky wishing he could go back into orbit."
– John Mayer, on how he felt after coming home from touring, on his blog
"It hit home that I needed to get a life. Who do I jump on the bed with, and celebrate with, and order pancakes with?"
– Nicole Kidman, on the loneliness of being single when she won her Oscar in 2003, to Vanity Fair
"I needed to have a girl. It may be cosmic payback a little bit, but it needed to happen."
– Scott Baio, on discovering his unborn child will be a daughter
"My mom and dad had good genes, I guess. If you think that it's good genes to be skinny, then that's it. But I don't have any t---, which I think is also the genes' fault."
– Keira Knightley, lamenting her flat chest, to PEOPLE
"Kingston is super into his dad right now and I am a little, well ... I am really happy for Gavin, but there is part of me that is like, 'What about me?'"
– Gwen Stefani, on being a little jealous of her son's bond with her hushand, to Britain's Mail on Sunday's You magazine
"Oh no you didn't."
– Faith Hill, telling Ellen DeGeneres what she was thinking when a fan grabbed her husband Tim McGraw's crotch during a concert appearance