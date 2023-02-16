Human Interest This 19-Year-Old's Random Act of Kindness Sparks Friendship with a Complete Stranger Plus! One woman’s kind gesture inspires strangers to help her in return By Staff Author Published on February 16, 2023 12:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email When 19-year-old Delivontae Johnson found a wallet in the parking lot of an Arkansas Walmart, he tracked down the owner using some Facebook sleuthing and drove 20 miles to ensure she got it back. That's just one of the kind acts we're profiling this week in our PEOPLE in 10 segment about people who have made the world a better place.