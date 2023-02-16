This 19-Year-Old's Random Act of Kindness Sparks Friendship with a Complete Stranger 

Plus! One woman’s kind gesture inspires strangers to help her in return

By Staff Author
Published on February 16, 2023 12:52 PM

When 19-year-old Delivontae Johnson found a wallet in the parking lot of an Arkansas Walmart, he tracked down the owner using some Facebook sleuthing and drove 20 miles to ensure she got it back. That's just one of the kind acts we're profiling this week in our PEOPLE in 10 segment about people who have made the world a better place.

Related Articles
lost cat reunion
How One Woman Returned a Lost Cat to Her Owner — From 600 Miles Away
Salomon Correa https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1190950951321338&set=a.218715465211563 Salomon Correa Magdalene Franco https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1469604040038141&set=a.135711646760727 Magdalene Franco Andrea Prime https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=914000699778475&set=a.103403660838187 Andrea Prime Suzy Prime https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=515766700402527&set=a.102613295051205 Suzy Prime Ava Luplow (Grace) https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=530073668418465&set=a.105178304241339 Ava Grace
Wyoming Wrong-Way Crash Kills 5, Including 2 High School Students, After College Visit
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'. credit : Rebeca Parida
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Coworker Says Walmart Shooter Seemed to Target Certain People, Authorities Found 'Death Note'
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Friends Foster Ailing 19-Year-Old Lab Mix Surrendered to Texas Shelter and 'Spoil Her Rotten'
debarros family photographed in falmouth mass on october 20th 2022 father:Norman, mother: Brooke son: Brayden
PEOPLE's 'Kindest Family in America' Honors Late Son with Good Deeds: 'Turning Loss Into Something Beautiful'
Robert Marshall, Anne Cooper-Menguy
At 93 and 88, Newlyweds Feel Like the 'Luckiest Two People on Earth' — All Thanks to Online Dating
Texas businessman Kevin Tuerff in the secured area of the International Arrivals hall of Gander airport in Newfoundland. Though no regularly scheduled international flights come to Gander, the hall still remains usable for emergencies such as 9/11. Tuerff was so moved by the efforts of the town that during the anniversary his employees are given a day off and $100 to pay it forward. Come From Away had its Canadian debut in the town of Gander, Newfoundland. The musical explores themes of tolerance and kindness based on real live events events shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks. The Mirvish production played two sold out benefit concerts at a local hockey arena.
Inspired by His Experience on 9/11, Man Launches Kindness Initiative to Give Others a 'Helper's High'
An aerial photo made with a drone shows the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois
3 People Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America in Illinois: 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
al roker
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
Nick and Diane Marson
Couple Who Met Because of 9/11 Are Marking 19 Years of Marriage: Inside Their Unlikely Love Story
Patrick Duffy and Linda Pearl open Duffy's dough
Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Talk Love and Their Sourdough Kits Made with a Duffy Family Starter
Bill Gates and Phoebe Gates Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2022
Bill Gates Hits the Red Carpet with 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe at 'TIME' 100 Gala