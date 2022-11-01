The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush

In a sports center in Seoul lines of Vans and Converse wait for their owners to recover them, often, however, it is loved ones searching for their children’s final articles of clothing 

Published on November 1, 2022 08:37 PM

Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced.

A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported by multiple outlets.

In footage released on Tuesday, white facility tables sitting in a Seoul badminton court are covered with bags, purses, and totes that belonged to victims and survivors of the crowd surge.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13603466l) A police officer checks shoes collected from the scene of an stampede, at a multi-purpose gym in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. Halloween stampede aftermath in Seoul, Korea - 01 Nov 2022
JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A woman approaches a pile of clothing and bends over crying as three people attempt to hold her up. One man nearby wipes tears that are running down his face as he reacts to seeing the sentimental items.

The woman then kneels down by a pair of boots before standing and being consoled by her loved ones. She walks out of the gym while grabbing what appears to be a jacket, holding it close as she exits.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13603466g) Shoes collected from the scene of an stampede, at a multi-purpose gym in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. Halloween stampede aftermath in Seoul, Korea - 01 Nov 2022
JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Victims' bodies were previously brought to the gym before it became the center collection area for their belongings for their families to recover, the BBC reported.

Accessories like watches, earbuds, and sunglasses, purses and passports were numbered in an effort to help survivors and victims' families identify the objects.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13603466b) Belongings collected from the scene of an stampede, at a multi-purpose gym in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. Halloween stampede aftermath in Seoul, Korea - 01 Nov 2022
JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than 1.5 tons of clothing were gathered after the surge, the outlet said.

BBC previously reported that the popular nightlife spot was swarmed with 100,000 residents to join the Halloween festivities, which was the first Halloween event that required no mask since the pandemic.

Watches and a bangle retrieved by police from the scene of a fatal Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in the Itaewon district are displayed at a gymnasium for relatives of victims to collect, in Seoul on November 1, 2022. - At least 156 mostly young people were killed, and scores more injured, in a deadly crowd surge late October 29 at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths, per the outlet.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13603466j) Police officers check clothes collected from the scene of an stampede, at a multi-purpose gym in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. Halloween stampede aftermath in Seoul, Korea - 01 Nov 2022
JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency via CNN reported people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" during the stampede.

