The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush

Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced.

A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported by multiple outlets.

In footage released on Tuesday, white facility tables sitting in a Seoul badminton court are covered with bags, purses, and totes that belonged to victims and survivors of the crowd surge.

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A woman approaches a pile of clothing and bends over crying as three people attempt to hold her up. One man nearby wipes tears that are running down his face as he reacts to seeing the sentimental items.

The woman then kneels down by a pair of boots before standing and being consoled by her loved ones. She walks out of the gym while grabbing what appears to be a jacket, holding it close as she exits.

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Victims' bodies were previously brought to the gym before it became the center collection area for their belongings for their families to recover, the BBC reported.

Accessories like watches, earbuds, and sunglasses, purses and passports were numbered in an effort to help survivors and victims' families identify the objects.

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than 1.5 tons of clothing were gathered after the surge, the outlet said.

BBC previously reported that the popular nightlife spot was swarmed with 100,000 residents to join the Halloween festivities, which was the first Halloween event that required no mask since the pandemic.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths, per the outlet.

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency via CNN reported people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" during the stampede.